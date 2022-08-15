Opinion

Letters to The Mag – Newcastle United fans (and odd visitor from elsewhere…) have their say

The opinions continue to flow into The Mag, as Newcastle United fans debate the various issues affecting our club.

Whether it is events on or off the pitch, always plenty to talk about.

Newcastle United fans with the latest collection of opinions below, plus the odd visitor from elsewhere…

Contributions are sometimes too brief to make up into a full article and so we have gathered up a number of recent comments sent in, relating to issues at Newcastle United (if you would like to send anything in, long or short, then [email protected] is the place):

Dear Mag,

As a Forest fan, this was my first time up in Newcastle.

Didn’t know really what to expect.

We made a weekend of it and stayed on the Gateshead side, a hotel near to the Millenium bridge.

What a class place! Newcastle that is, not the hotel, although that was ok as well.

There were half a dozen of us and nobody had been up for a match before, only a couple of them for a stag do.

However, we were all blown away by the whole package, the nightlife and the matchday experience.

Obviously drink always helps and we were out in the city from just after eleven on the day of the match, but great pubs, before and after the game.

We didn’t really do anything in the match and just hope that Forest can pick up enough points at home to stay up, then we can start planning our next visit to the toon!

Paul Longstaff

Dear Mag,

You can’t argue with a point awqay from home, especially at Brighton.

However, you have to at the same time worry about the lack of strength in depth at Newcastle, especially when it comes to creating and scoring goals.

The second half, United carried no threat and whilst I understand why Eddie Howe made the subs he did and went more defensive to ensure a point, what could / would he have done if Newcastle had gone a goal down?

On the bench we had Dubravka, Lascelles, Dummett, Ritchie, Manquillo, Wood, Murphy, Anderson and Sean Longstaff, not much creativity or many goals there.

The only attacking option from that I suppose, would be putting Wood up front with Wilson and maybe hitting it long, if a goal needed. However, Eddie Howe showing no inclination to do this so far at NUFC.

Murphy offers nothing, Ritchie isn’t up it any more, Sean Longstaff does a job in midfield but adds little in terms of the top end. Elliot Amderson is probably the best (only?) option of those on the bench at Brighton, but Eddie Howe taking his time with him.

We might have had seven players ruled out but of them, only Shelvey is a probable starter and Ryan Fraser offering something, up to a point, going forward.

It can’t come too early, getting some more attacking players in.

Graeme Davis

Dear Mag,

Just watched the Mags on Match of the Day, defending for their lives against a non-stop Brighton onslaught.

Yet I watched a totally different game live via a stream this afternoon!

What is it about the BeebBeebCeeb and the Toon that they consistently have to show us in the worst light possible!?

The producer or editor were frightened by a magpie in their childhood perhaps?

There must be a logical reason for it but I’m blowed (not the word I was thinking of) if I can think of one.

Perhaps when we’re consistently in the top six (can’t wait) things will change but I’m not holding my breath.

Eric Robson

Dear Mag,

I think you can clearly see where the money has been spent so far.

The defence unrecognisable.

Pope, Trippier, Targett, Botman and Burn, all great signings. Add in Dubravka and Schar, that is seven great options for keeper and defence.

The opposite end though…a different story.

Take out Wilson and ASM, there isn’t really much at all.

I hear people talking about why don’t we get rid of ASM, as though it would be a clever move to trade in one of only two attacking threats we do have. Yes he has his flaws, his ups and downs, but he can be and often is, very good. Unlike Almiron, Wood, Fraser, Murphy, none of them are remotely close to ASM’s levels.

Once we get somebody on the other side of the pitch who is a proper threat, it will then give ASM more space. Too easy at the minute for the opposition to concentrate on stopping ASM, if another threat on the other side then they would have problems.

Craig

Dear Mag,

I think time to acknowledge the progress made so far.

We now have an increasingly quality set up both on and off the pitch.

You really have to accept what a mess there was previously and how much work needed to put that right, before moving forward.

A bit like being on a sinking ship, you have to first patch up the holes to stop more water coming in and sending you down to the bottom of the sea, before you can then start rowing towards your intended / ideal destination.

HMS NUFC didn’t sink and now we are rowing towards our dream destination.

Every time the oars dip in the water it gets a little bit closer. Believe.

R Brennan

