League Cup draw details announced for Newcastle United and 12 other Premier League clubs

Newcastle United will find out their League Cup opponents on Wednesday night.

Entering at the second round stage, NUFC and 12 other Premier League clubs (who aren’t playing in European competitions this season) will be drawn out after the live TV match tomorrow.

That live game is Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland and if the mackems did get through, there is an increased chance of them meeting Newcastle United, as at this stage the competition is regionalised.

Newcastle will play their League Cup second round match in two weeks time, a day in the week commenting Monday 22 August.

These are the dates for all rounds of the League Cup once Newcastle enter the competition:

Round two: week commencing Mon 22 August 2022

Round three: week commencing Mon 7 November 2022

Round four: week commencing Mon 19 December 2022

Quarter-final: week commencing Mon 09 January 2023

Semi-final first leg: week commencing Mon 23 January 2023

Semi-final second leg: week commencing Mon 30 January 2023

Final: Sun 26 February 2023

Newcastle United official announcement – 9 August 2022/23

The draw for the second round of this season’s Carabao Cup will take place on Wednesday night.

Newcastle United will enter the competition at this stage, with the draw being shown live on Sky Sports following the first round tie between Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland.

Mark Chapman will host the draw, which will include the 13 Premier League clubs not competing in European competitions as well as Burnley and Watford from the Sky Bet Championship.

The Carabao Cup remains regionalised in the early rounds, with the draw split into a southern and northern section until the third round.

Second round ties will take place in the week commencing Monday, 22nd August.

