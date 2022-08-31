News

Jurgen Klopp now faces challenge of ‘Most improved team in the Premier League’

Jurgen Klopp expects a tough game tonight.

The Liverpool boss declaring ‘I am expecting a proper contest and this means every single one of us has to be ready for it whether we are on the pitch, in the dugout or in the stands.’

Newcastle United are the visitors and Jurgen Klopp is full of praise for what is happening at St James’ Park.

After the shambles under Steve Bruce, Eddie Howe has completely turned things around, so much so that the second half of last season saw only Liverpool and Man City pick up more points than Newcastle United.

Eddie Howe and his side building on that with a so far five game unbeaten (all competitions) start to the 2022/23 season, including a 3-3 draw against Man City.

Jurgen Klopp believing that Man City match saw the ‘new’ Newcastle United at their very best and he thinks that this year NUFC are probably the most improved team in the Premier League. I certainly wouldn’t be disagreeing.

The Liverpool manager says Eddie Howe is doing a ‘brilliant’ job at Newcastle United and states that this is no surprise, as he has always highly rated the manager who took Bournemouth all the way from the brink of falling out of League Two, right through the divisions and into the Premier League.

Both clubs are hit by plenty of injuries and in addition Alexander Isak still not having received his work permit, Liverpool obviously having the far stronger / bigger squad and Eddie Howe up against it tonight, especially set to be missing key players like Wilson, Bruno and ASM, plus potentially Isak as well.

If Eddie Howe can go to Anfield and get a point or better, in the circumstances you would have to say this would be the NUFC result of the season so far, even though I think that Man City are clearly the best team this season.

Jurgen Klopp quotes from his column in tonight’s (Liverpool v Newcastle United) match programme:

“Tonight we face an opponent who are probably the most improved team in the Premier League this year.

“I have always respected and admired Eddie Howe and the job he is doing at Newcastle United is brilliant.

“It should not surprise anyone either. It has long been clear that Eddie has a philosophy, a way of playing and a way of working that would benefit whichever club he works for.

“Newcastle made a good decision to appoint him and it is continuing to pay off.

“We saw the best face of his team in their recent draw against Manchester City which showed how aggressive they can be with the ball and also how creative they can be even against a side with as much quality as City.

“I know I will not be alone in being impressed by the football Newcastle are playing and I would expect them to be especially motivated for this fixture because when you are ambitious as a club it makes sense to look to give a bloody nose to the clubs who have usually finished above you.

“So I am expecting a proper contest and this means every single one of us has to be ready for it whether we are on the pitch, in the dugout or in the stands.

“One of the things I loved most about Saturday was everywhere you looked, you could see intensity and desire. Seeing the supporters pushing the players and the players counter-pressing like crazy in the second half was exactly how I would want it to be.”

