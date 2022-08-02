Transfer Market

James Maddison : Revised level of second Newcastle United bid after further briefing – Reports

I think the first thing to say is that it appears there is definitely somebody briefing journalists with regard to the (potential) James Maddison move to Newcastle United.

We are used to the normal / typical transfer tales, where one journalist runs a story and then the rest follow it, basically repeating the original and often adding / inventing the extra ‘fact’ / angle or two.

This James Maddison one is a bit different though, a lot of the more credible NUFC journalists coming out simultaneously with very similar reporting, clearly somebody close to the potential deal briefing them, since The Telegraph first broke the story on Saturday.

Monday night brought widespread reports of a new Newcastle bid having gone in for James Maddison, with the transfer fee offer put at around the £45m to £50m mark.

However, it looks like there has been a further briefing on Tuesday morning, with more or less simultaneously, all the usual more credible NUFC reporting suspects bringing a very similar update, with revised estimates of what Newcastle United have offered in their second bid.

The suggestion is that the opening bid made on Friday was less than £40m (maybe £40m including potential future add-ons?), with the increased Monday bid around the £40m mark, with future possible add-ons on top of that.

Keith Downie of Sky Sports:

Conflicting views/info on the James Maddison second bid.

The info I have personally is it’s more around the £40m mark with some add-ons.

Unlikely to get the midfielder at that price unless Leicester change tact and decide they need to sell.

Craig Hope of The Mail

Newcastle’s second offer for James Maddison is understood to be in region of £40m sources say Leicester are set to reject it.

Luke Edwards of The Telegraph

As we’ve seen before, Newcastle United are very keen on buy now, pay later deals with as little as possible paid up front.

But to get James Maddison they are going to have to pay a large chunk immediately or it won’t happen, I simply don’t think they can hustle/pressure Leicester to sell.

Pete Graves of Sky Sports

As reported, second #nufc bid for Maddison appears to be lower than early claims. Newcastle chiefs firm in their valuation of players and won’t be pressured into paying over the odds. Talks continue but feels like a big gap between Newcastle and Leicester valuation currently.

Tom Collomosse of The Mail

As colleague Craig Hope has reported, Newcastle 2nd offer for Maddison thought to be around £40m mark. Leicester set to reject it.

Mark Douglas of the i paper

When Leicester reject latest Newcastle offer then the fun starts.

£60m is Leicester valuation. Up front amount prob needs to increase too.

No word from Maddison camp but feels a fair assumption that they’re bidding as there’s been some encouragement. Big few days ahead…

Everybody believes what they want to when it comes to stories during the transfer window,

With this one, my belief is that Newcastle United are trying to sign James Maddison BUT won’t pay the £60m that Leicester I think, would definitely accept.

If Newcastle get up towards the £50m mark I can see it happening.

As I said above, somebody close to the deal is briefing journalists and I can’t help but feel that, as some reporters have alluded to, James Maddison could well be fancying a move to St James’ Park.

If a ball park transfer fee can be agreed, it is then a case of Newcastle satisfying Leicester in terms of how quickly the money will be paid, how much up front and when the rest will be paid over.

You have to think that if this James Maddison deal is going to get done, we will know a lot more before the Premier League season kicks off this weekend.

Martin Dubravka has also been reported as of interest to Leicester, with Kasper Schmeichel heading off to Nice. The keeper a possible makeweight in a James Maddison deal.

