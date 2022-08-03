Opinion

Is this the fairest way to sell Newcastle United season tickets?

The Newcastle United pre-season is all but gone.

We are asking various regular / irregular Mag writers a number of questions ahead of this 2022/23 Premier League season,

The idea to get a wide range of views ahead of this Newcastle United campaign.

A snapshot of what various fans are thinking about, what might lie ahead of us all…as well as reflecting on various other NUFC issues.

Next up we have Brian Standen answering a few…

What would your team be to start against Nottingham Forest?

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Targett, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Willock, Almiron, Maxi, Wilson

How do you rate the job done by the new Newcastle United owners so far?

Top job, doing things with calculated consideration and not gung ho, not being held to ransom for transfers.

Little touches along the way, like the planned off the field improvements, all bodes for a successful LONG TERM future, putting the right people in the right places. Lee Charnley foe example was a square peg in many round holes, now we have individual roles being filled by the right ambitious people.

How do you rate the job done by Eddie Howe so far?

Eddie Howe is doing a good job, after the disaster against Cambridge he has solidified the team and also added a bit of flair, dead wood players are suddenly looking decent again, he has also built a good team ethic that Rafa had, keeping Lascelles as club captain I think is a masterstroke as he is popular in the dressing room and while he will only have limited game time, his professionalism is an example for younger players.

People will disagree but you need dressing room leaders as well as on the pitch leaders. We all know however, that in management it can go wrong very quickly, but I believe we have a manager who can take us into the top six.

What is the minimum capacity Newcastle United need moving forward and what is the ideal capacity for the future?

Minimum capacity has to be about 68,00 and despite what anyone thinks, that is achievable without moving from SJP.

If we move we have to look at a capacity in excess of 75,000, as the bigger we get the more global fans and tourist types (look at the Manchester clubs) we will attract, we will also get the next generation of fans form the whole of this region……sorry Sunderland but that is a fact!

What is the fairest way to sell Newcastle United season tickets, who, if anybody, should get priority?

This is an awkward subject, many canny lads and lasses packed up in the Ashley era, and now can’t get them back, I have seen some gloating comments which are totally out of order.

To me, you should look at the last 16 years and look at when folk packed in. If for example it was 2010 then they should not have any complaints, but if you packed in, lets say between 2018 and 2021, perhaps consideration should have been given. There is no perfect method whilst demand outstrips supply but the queuing lottery was unfair on all.

There will be undeserving folk who were lucky and deserving folk who were not. I have a mate with corporate tickets who barely went in the last seven years, but now he is there every week, and if he got a cup final ticket at the expense of me I would burn his house down…. You have been warned!

How many tickets should be kept for sale match by match, if capacity remains at 52,000?

Another hard subject but I believe 5000 tickets should go on general sale.

Nick Pope or Martin Dubravka?

Dubravka all day, but if he becomes a makeweight in any deal for James Maddison, then business is business.

If could guarantee stay injury free next season, which five players would you choose and in what order of importance?

Guimaraes, Joelinton, ASM, Wilson and Trippier

What would be your ideal final 2022/23 Premier League table, where you would love to see each club finish, in positions one to twenty?

Ideal position, or achievable position, win the league obviously…….ok, will go with my head, this is my prediction.

Liverpool

Man City

Arsenal

Newcastle United

Manchester United

Chelsea

Aston Villa

Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham

Leicester

Crystal Palace

Brighton

Wolves

Southhampton

Brentford

Notts Forest

Fulham

Everton

Leeds

Bournemouth

