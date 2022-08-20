Transfer Market

Hornets explain why Newcastle United target Joao Pedro is missing – Watford fans react accordingly

On Tuesday it was revealed that that Newcastle United had made a bid for Joao Pedro.

Adam Leventhal of The Athletic revealing that the offer had been for a total of £20m, a combination of £17m guaranteed transfer fee plus £3m of potential future add-ons, that bid rejected by Watford.

Then on Thursday, Watford Head Coach Rob Edwards went public about Newcastle’s bid for Joao Pedro.

Edwards admitted that whilst the opening Newcastle United bid had been knocked back, an increased offer would be considered by himself and the Watford board.

At his Watford press conference (ahead of facing Preston at the weekend) Rob Edwards talking about Newcastle’s interest in signing Joao Pedro and their opening bid – Thursday 18 August 2022:

“There has a been a (Newcastle United) bid in for Joao Pedro that has been talked about.

“It was not anywhere near the level that we would expect it to be for him…

“…but I’m involved in that conversation and if anything else (a higher bid from Newcastle United or any other club) was to come in again, we will sit down and talk about it as a club and as a board.”

Seemingly an acceptance from the Watford head coach, on behalf of the club, that this transfer could well happen, if Newcastle are willing to compromise and come closer to the Watford valuation.

With Rob Edwards having made the Watford position clear, Adam Leventhal of The Athletic later on Thursday then revealing that a new second bid for Joao Pedro had gone in from Newcastle United. Eddie Howe and the NUFC hierarchy increasing their bid by £5m, a guaranteed £22m plus £3m future add-ons. However, Leventhal stating that this second bid had been rejected.

However, the man from The Athletic then on Friday, said that he’d been told that Joao Pedro would not be missing from the matchday squad against Preston due to a minor injury issue…

At 2pm on Saturday, Watford announced their team to play at Preston, Joao Pedro not named in the starting eleven or amongst the subs.

The Hornets following up their team announcement with an explanation that a ‘minor calf injury’ had prevented the striker being included in the team / squad.

As you can see below, fair to say that the Watford fans have no doubt about the truth of the matter.

Their overwhelming assumption is that rather than an injury issue, this is a clear indication that Joao Pedro to Newcastle United is a done deal…and they aren’t happy about it.

Watford announcing via their official Twitter account after announcing their team to play at Preston – Saturday 20 August 2022:

‘Joao Pedro misses out with a minor calf injury’

Watford fans then replying to their club’s Tweet:

‘You love all these fake injuries when the real reason he’s not playing is their trying to sell him.’

‘Also known as protecting an asset.’

‘I suspect they can’t out the player for contractual reasons. It’s not the fault of the club Pedro is most likely sulking and trying to engineer a move.’

‘Joao pedro transfer to newcastle complete.’

‘Well ain’t that lovely. DONT SELL HIM MAN.’

‘That’s not true though is it.’

‘I thought we weren’t selling anymore players??? It gas got to the point wecwe simply cannot complete with rich premiership clubs, owned by corporations or even countries it has ruined the game for the many,except for the few.Far better,and more fair in the 70s/80s.’

‘Pathetic and embarrassing. JP head’s obviously been turned so just come out and say it we’re big boys.’

‘Fit enough to pass a medical though.’

‘Don’t believe you.’

‘Positivity for this season draining away at pace.’

‘I can accept we are a selling club, but I cannot accept the horse sh.. we are expected to believe from the club ATM.’

‘This sums the club up for the last three years. We all know why he’s not playing and you feed us utter garbage.’

‘Fans aren’t mugs – watfordfc no need to lie. Family club?’

