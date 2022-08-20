News

Homegrown players rule – How Newcastle United are fixed in comparison to other 19 Premier League clubs

Rules regarding homegrown players in the Premier League were first introduced into English football back in 2015 by the FA.

They dictate that clubs must include a certain number of homegrown players in their senior 25 man Premier League squads.

Under current rules, no more than 17 players in a 25 man senior Premier League squad can be non-homegrown.

The remaining members of that first team squad must be homegrown.

To be considered homegrown players, they must have played for an FA-affiliated club for at least three years before turning 21.

Important to note though, they do not have to be English, so if players arrive in England at a young age from another country, they can be Premier League / English homegrown players, if meeting that three year requirement.

The Athletic have done an analysis of how it currently looks for the 20 Premier League clubs with regard to homegrown players:

That last column is the percentage of homegrown players in each of the 20 PL squads.

As you can see, Newcastle United are very well placed, only Bournemouth with 18, having more homegrown players than NUFC with 15.

What the rule effectively means, is that a club which does not have eight or more homegrown players, is obliged to name a squad smaller than 25.

Last season, Liverpool named a senior 24 man Premier League squad because they only had seven homegrown players.

