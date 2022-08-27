Opinion

Hearing what Sunderland fans had to say about Alexander Isak signing – Had to laugh

Anyone who appreciates my efforts in bringing a little bit of club nostalgia to The Mag…will also know that as a former loyal foot soldier of the Toon Army I absolutely detest Sunderland AFC.

After reading the disparaging and mocking remarks from Sunderland fans regarding the signing of Alexander Isak…

Things only got hilariously better when I hard that the mackems manager Alex Neil was jumping ship and heading to Stoke City.

The human rights and Amnesty fans on the poisonous Sunderland fans RTG website (Though even there, some of the more realistic Sunderland fans are now calling for the ‘Sportswashing NUFC’ thread to be taken down as it has now become a source of embarrassment) have never once scrutinised their so-called owner and chairman, but I have a feeling things are about to change, as their club descend into a Talking Heads ‘Road to Nowhere’ scenario.

Dreyfus at Sunderland is after making a quick buck and obviously looked at the size of the stadium and apparent fanbase.

Unfortunately for him, it takes more than a Papa John’s trophy and a play-off victory to put backsides on seats on Wearside.

Sunderland fans should now treasure those photographs of Trafalgar Square that we on Tyneside were supposedly jealous of, because the best manager they have had since Bob Stokoe has now departed.

Neil spent just over six months in the mackem hotseat and I always felt that he was too good and decent for them.

Just when the mackems were contemplating and beginning to revel in no extra signings coming into St James’ Park, their bitter and twisted world has been turned on it’s head by a proper Smart Alex.

I wish Alex Neil all the best at Stoke City and I am sure he will be more appreciated at the Potters than he was by the happy-clappers down Wembley way.

He did a sterling job in reorganising a ramshackle mob but as a famous actor once said….”Every man must know his limitations”

I’ve been promising myself to cut down a little but I’m pouring the malt as I finish this article…

