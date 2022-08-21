News

Harry Kane breaks records but still 75 behind Alan Shearer

Harry Kane has started the season in great form.

The England international scoring the only goal of the game against Wolves on Saturday.

This following his last gasp equaliser in the sixth minute of added on time against Chelsea in the previous match.

In the process, Harry Kane has been breaking records.

The two goals this season mean that in the Premier League era, Harry Kane has scored more goals for a single club than any other player.

However, despite moving up one place in the overall list (see below), the Spurs forward is still way behind Alan Shearer, the striker still without equal in the Premier League era.

Premier League official site – Greatest ever goalscorers:

260 Alan Shearer (Retired)

208 Wayne Rooney (Retired)

187 Andrew Cole (Retired)

185 Harry Kane (Aged 29 and playing for Tottenham)

184 Sergio Agüero (Retired)

177 Frank Lampard (Retired)

175 Thierry Henry (Retired)

163 Robbie Fowler (Retired)

162 Jermain Defoe (Retired)

150 Michael Owen (Retired)

149 Les Ferdinand (Retired)

146 Teddy Sheringham (Retired)

144 Robin van Persie (Retired)

133 Jamie Vardy (Aged 35 and playing for Leicester)

127 Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (Retired)

126 Robbie Keane (Retired)

125 Nicolas Anelka (Retired)

123 Dwight Yorke (Retired)

121 Romelu Lukaku ( Aged 29 and playing for Inter Milan in Serie A)

121 Mohamed Salah (Aged 30 and playing for Liverpool)

As you can see, the top 20 Premier League goalscorers includes 16 who have already retired.

Only three of the top twenty are still playing Premier League football and only one is any kind of threat to Alan Shearer. Jamie Vardy is now aged 35 and still 127 goals behind the NUFC legend, whilst Mohamed Salah has just crept into the top twenty with his goal against Fulham this season, but is aged 30 and trails Shearer by 139 goals.

Only Harry Kane carries any threat, as things stand.

He is now 29 and 75 goals behind. He is a very decent forward but not in the same class as Alan Shearer.

These last four seasons, between the ages of 25 and 29, Harry Kane has scored 75 Premier League goals. Can he be expected to repeat that in these next four seasons between the ages of 29 and 33? Which is what I think he would probably have to do if he is to beat the greatest.

The stats are a bit false anyway, because whilst Shearer is still 75 goals ahead of Harry Kane in terms of Premier League goals, it is effectively really 98, as 23 top tier goals that Shearer scored before the rebranding of the English top league, don’t count as ‘Premier League’ goals when it comes to the PL record.

