News

Graham Potter pays tribute to Dan Burn and Eddie Howe

Graham Potter was a happy man on Sunday, Brighton winning 2-1 at Old Trafford.

The result was no fluke, as the visitors were the better team for much of the match. Brighton going two goals up in the first 39 minutes and whilst Man Utd desperately tried to get back into the match, only a Brighton own goal was their reward.

Graham Potter now faces Eddie Howe, having lost 2-1 at St James’ Park in March as Newcastle United excelled in the second half of the season.

The Brighton boss impressed by the job Howe is doing at NUFC, whilst he hopes / expects that the Brighton fans will give Dan Burn the respect he deserves on his first return there as an opposition player.

Graham Potter speaking ahead of facing Newcastle United:

“Newcastle United were impressive at the weekend.

“Eddie (Howe) has done a fantastic job.

“He has improved them as a team and improved individuals.

“I have a lot of respect for the job that he has done.

He said: “There are no injuries, no problems. We’ve got the same squad available as we did last weekend.

“Danny [Welbeck] is in the best condition he’s been in since I’ve been working with him.

“Everyone looks up to him and he’s playing really well. We’re just happy he’s enjoying his football.”

What Dan Burn can expect:

“I think and hope that Dan will get a good reception.

“Our fans are fair and understand he gave his best.

“During my time he really contributed to what we achieved.

“He is a top person and top professional.”

Winning 2-1 at Old Trafford:

“It is best to win in front of your supporters.

“I won’t complain if we get points elsewhere but it’s nice to win at home and that’s what we will try to do (against Newcastle).

“The result on Sunday was very nice, we performed well, kept our heads, focused on what we had to do.”

Injuries / availability?:

“There are no injuries, no problems.

“We have got the same squad available as we did last weekend (when beating Man Utd 2-1).”

