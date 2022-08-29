Opinion

Genius at Newcastle United – Although not 100% of the time

Another hard fought point for Newcastle United, which in my opinion, was well deserved.

We didn’t play with the fluency and consistent pressurising of the opposition as last week, however, we were missing two notable characters in Callum Wilson and Bruno.

Sean Longstaff ran his socks off, as you would expect any boyhood fan would playing for the team he loves. The simple fact is, he is not at the level of Bruno, nor will he ever be.

As for Chris Wood, he also ran his socks off, but he is a completely different player when compared to Callum Wilson. Also, not in the same league as Callum Wilson when it comes to link up play, creating space for himself, getting into those positions and putting the ball in the back of the net.

With regards to both players, we must remember where we have come from in such a short space of time. Chris Wood was a huge part of the fantastic run we went on in the second half of last season. As for Longstaff, he is a good squad player and was one of the few shining lights in some very dark performances over the past few years.

Inevitably, Newcastle United are going to pick up injuries and require the rotation of the first team, so let’s back those who come in and deputise.

I bring this up because of the whining I heard from a few lads behind me at Molineux yesterday. The signings we have made so far since the takeover, are / have proved to be very shrewd pieces of business… Rome wasn’t built in a day!

Anyway, moving on to why I am writing in.

Allan Saint-Maximin once again popped up with a piece of magic that not many players will have in their repertoire. Same lads behind me constantly shouted throughout the game about how ‘sh…’ he is. Last week’s performance against Man City was, apparently, ‘his only decent performance he’ll give this season’ and he is ‘back to his normal self again… f…ing sh…!’

As we all know, he is the only player we have on our books who is capable of producing that outstanding bit of genius which can turn a game (Elliott Anderson is warming into the squad nicely).

On top of that, had we had Bruno or Shelvey playing yesterday, Allan Saint-Maximin was constantly surrounded by two to three Wolves players which opened up the gaps for that decisive pass and run. Wolves did a job on him, clearly a big feature of Bruno Lage’s preparations.

Nonetheless, Maxi produced a brilliant moment to earn us a well deserved point. You will not get a Man City type performance every week, no one player in the world is capable of that every game. Partly due to the player, but also due to the fact that teams will set up differently, target those more influential and problematic players.

Five games into the season and unbeaten in both competitions so far!

Unbeaten in the last six premier league games!

What a time to follow Newcastle United!

EDDIE HOWE’S BLACK AND WHITE ARMY!!!

Stats from BBC Sport:

Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 – Sunday 28 August 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Saint-Maximin 90

Wolves:

Neves 38

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Wolves 36% (35%) Newcastle 64% (65%)

Total shots were Wolves 10 (5) Newcastle 21 (9)

Shots on target were Wolves 4 (2) Newcastle 6 (3)

Corners were Wolves 4 (1) Newcastle 13 (5)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (Targett 65), Willock (Anderson 84), Sean Longstaff, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 84), Wood (Fraser 65), Saint-Maximin (Ritchie 90+9)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Dummett, Manquillo

