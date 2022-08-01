Opinion

Gabby Agbonlahor accuses Newcastle United of showing disrespect

Gabby Agbonlahor is at it again with Newcastle United.

The feeble desperate for attention former player, talking about the club’s offer for James Maddison.

Gabby Agbonlahor accusing Newcastle of showing disrespect.

Hmmm, the one-time player who was stuck on Aston Villa’s books his entire career, never bought by another club, thinks it is ‘disrespectful’ to only offer £40m for James Maddison.

Needless to say, if this was say Villa (well, basically, any other club than Newcastle United), he wouldn’t be taking such a daft take on this transfer story.

How much is any player worth?

Well, the bottom line is that it is no different to say your house, it is what somebody is prepared to pay for him / it.

When it comes to football players, there are then other factors involved.

Is the club interested in selling, is the player interested in leaving?

I think clearly Leicester don’t want to sell but it is an unknown how James Maddison thinks. Leicester do need to sell somebody, or at least they do if they want to do major transfer business themselves. They are currently the only PL club not to sign a single player this summer and the season starts this weekend.

Players who score and create goals are always the most sought after and James Maddison scored 12 PL goals last season and got eight assists.

On the other hand, you are talking about a player who is 25 and has only played 34 minutes for England and that was three years ago (a sub in November 2019 against Montenegro.

I think fair to say that James Maddison is worth more than £40m in today’s market but exactly how much more, will probably depend on a combination of whether Maddison is up for leaving and how much Newcastle, or whoever, are prepared to go to.

Gabby Agbonlahor speaking to Talksport:

“I think it is disrespectful (Newcastle United) bidding £40m for James Maddison.

“I think the career he’s had so far, especially towards the second half of last season, he definitely deserved an England call.

“So, £40m is disrespectful.

“£60 million is about right.

“Still, if Leicester accepted £60 million, what does that say about them?

“About their aspirations this season?

“He should be a player, no amount of money you would sell him for.

“You would try to keep him, build on him during this coming season.

“They (Leicester City) haven’t been busy in the market and they can’t afford to lose the likes of Fofana, Maddison and Barnes, they should be indispensable to the club.

“I think they will keep him (James Maddison).

“£60 million is about right but for me, I would say to Newcastle, he is not going anywhere unless you give us £80m, because he is that important to what we are trying to achieve.”

