Former top referee rules on three controversial Wolves v Newcastle incidents

Dermot Gallagher reviews controversial decisions in the Premier League after each round of games, on behalf of Sky Sports.

The former top referee has now given his call on these incidents on Sunday at Molineux.

Dermot Gallagher looking at these three moments and decisions that arguably decided the result of this match between Newcastle United and Wolves.

Dermot Gallagher talking to Sky Sports about Sunday’s two key incidents:

INCIDENT NUMBER ONE:

In the first half with the game goalless, Sean Longstaff goes to play the ball just inside the Wolves box, only for Nunes to clearly drag him back by the shirt and send him off balance and prevent him cleanly shooting or playing the ball cleanly.

DERMOT GALLAGHER VERDICT:

“All I can think is that they believe he (Nunes) hasn’t impacted on the forward (Longstaff), but for me, it is a penalty.

“You watch how long he has got (hold of) his shirt for…

“It has got to be a penalty.”

INCIDENT NUMBER TWO:

Early in the second half, Fabian Schar gives possession away. Trying to retrieve the situation, Schar then takes one for the team by fouling Neto to prevent the attack before it gets near Newcastle’s box. The Newcastle defender getting a yellow but Wolves players wanting a red, VAR official happy with the yellow card and not recommending that the referee needs to look at it on the TV replays.

DERMOT GALLAGHER VERDICT:

“I have read so much about this.

“I don’t think it is the leg breaking tackle that I have read about.

“It is not a nice tackle but I don’t think it was a red card.”

INCIDENT NUMBER THREE:

In the closing stages with Newcastle pressing for an equaliser, Wolves clear the ball and chance of a counter-attack. The ball bounces in the middle of the pitch and Ryan Fraser goes to play the ball, only to be seemingly pushed in the back by Pedro Neto. However, the referee allows the game to continue and with Newcastle outnumbered, Jimenez puts the ball in the net. The ‘goal’ given by referee Bankes, only for the VAR official to ask him to take a look on the TV replay. Bankes then changing his decision and disallowing the goal.

DERMOT GALLAGHER VERDICT:

“It was the perfect use of VAR.

“VAR alerted the referee and told him you need to go to the screen and look at this.

“It’s a foul (on Fraser).

“They have got the decision absolutely right.”

A perfect hat-trick for Dermot Gallagher!

The Sky Sports man calling all three decisions absolutely correctly.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 – Sunday 28 August 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Saint-Maximin 90

Wolves:

Neves 38

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Wolves 36% (35%) Newcastle 64% (65%)

Total shots were Wolves 10 (5) Newcastle 21 (9)

Shots on target were Wolves 4 (2) Newcastle 6 (3)

Corners were Wolves 4 (1) Newcastle 13 (5)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (Targett 65), Willock (Anderson 84), Sean Longstaff, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 84), Wood (Fraser 65), Saint-Maximin (Ritchie 90+9)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Dummett, Manquillo

