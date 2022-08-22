Opinion

Former top referee rules on controversial Newcastle United v Manchester City incident

Dermot Gallagher reviews controversial decisions in the Premier League after each round of games, on behalf of Sky Sports.

The former top referee has now given his call on this incident in the Newcastle United v Manchester City match.

Dermot Gallagher looking at a key incident, the circumstances when the score was 3-3 and Man City on the break in the 73rd minute…

The incident:

With 17 minutes left, a Newcastle attack breaks down and Kevin de Bruyne breaks at pace.

Kieran Trippier sees the danger and takes one for the team, a cynical foul to halt the Man City player whilst he (de Bruyne) was still in his own half, with the Newcastle player taking a booking. Only for referee Jarred Gillett to shock all the Newcastle players and fans with a red and not yellow card.

VAR official Peter Bankes then asking the on-pitch referee to have a look at his pitchside monitor, Gillett after watching a replay downgrading the red card to a yellow.

Dermot Gallagher and Stephen Warnock talking to Sky Sports:

Sky Sports presenter:

“The right decision reached in the end?”

Dermot Gallagher:

“Definitely.

“I can understand why Jarred (Gillett) gave a red card because he has got what I call the ‘staring down the barrel of a shotgun’ view.

“He thinks he has kicked him across the knee.

“I think (VAR official) Peter Bankes was excellent. He looked at it, asked Jarred what he felt, what he’d seen and then he came back to him and said, I’ve seen it, he described it as a cynical tackle, but it wasn’t serious foul play. He said he hasn’t caught him with the studs across the knee. He said I advise you to go across to the monitor and have a look…and Jarred went and had a look, then to his credit he agreed, came back and the right decision was made.”

Stephen Warnock:

“I was at the game.

“When I saw the situation, the big thing for me straight away was Kevin de Bruyne’s reaction, and I think that was one of the big things that Jarred Gillett almost got sucked into. He felt it was dangerous in the way he did it.

“I also agree with Dermot Gallagher. He (the referee) was on the wrong…not on the wrong side of it, but the view that he had of it. He was almost on top of it, he couldn’t see where the tackle had gone, the angle of the studs, but when you see it again in slow motion, you often look for a dangerous foot, don’t you. We always talk about the studs facing upwards, but when he (Trippier) actually makes the tackle, they (the studs) are facing down. So for me it was the correction decision that they came to, to get it to a yellow card.”

Sky Sports presenter:

“OK, so good use of VAR and the reason why it is there. So a very big tick?”

Dermot Gallagher:

“Excellent.”

Stephen Warnock:

“I thought that was one of the best things being at the ground, was that they did put it to the on-field referee and I think you got that sense around the ground as well, I think that was important that they did that as well.”

Dermot Gallagher:

“I think also a big tick for the referee because it was an absolutely pulsating game, it’s what we want, and if you take that incident out, which I think the referee did right to do, I think he refereed it beautifully. I think he added to the spectacle.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 3 Manchester City 3 – Sunday 21 August 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Almiron 28, Wilson 39, Trippier 54

Man City:

Gundogan 5, Haaland 60, Bernardo Silva 64

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man City 69% (68%) Newcastle 31% (32%)

Total shots were Man City 21 (9) Newcastle 12 (8)

Shots on target were Man City 10 (5) Newcastle 6 (5)

Corners were Man City 5 (0) Newcastle 5 (4)

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Attendance: 52,258 (Man City 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (90+5 Krafth), Willock (Sean Longstaff 70), Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 83), Wilson (Wood 69), Saint-Maximin

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Anderson, Fraser

