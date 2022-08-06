Opinion

For the first time in a long time at Newcastle United

For the first time in a long time, I actually cannot wait for the first Newcastle United game of the season.

Gone are the days of despair.

Gone are the days of no hope.

Gone are the days of no money spent on players, ground or the future.

We now have a manager who cares about football.

We now have a manager who cares about the club.

We now have a manager who cares about the fans and the region.

I hope this new contract is the first of many for Eddie Howe at Newcastle United.

To those going to St James’ Park this afternoon, show the rest of the country what it is like to have Newcastle UNITED after what we suffered for 14 years.

We can all have our disagreements here, but let us all remember, we ALL support the same team(most anyway)

Hopefully we can all enjoy a great season, with progress from last year, and soon the painful memories will be banished forever

Onwards and upwards, one step at a time, at Newcastle United.

