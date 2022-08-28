Opinion

Fans choice of Newcastle team v Wolves – Does Alexander Isak make the starting eleven…?

We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Wolves?

We put together a list of the 27 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.

Newcastle looking to make it ten points from their opening four Premier League matches, having won 2-0 against Nottingham Forest and drawn 0-0 at Brighton and 3-3 home to Man City.

Ten changes for Eddie Howe in midweek, with only Joe Willock starting against Tranmere from the starting eleven against Man City. United bouncing back after the home side took the lead, Lascelles and Wood with the goals that took Newcastle into the third round of the League cup.

Below are listed the top eleven of the twenty seven Newcastle United players that fans had to choose from.

An interesting choice by the Newcastle fans with percentages of supporter votes on all 27 players (percentages rounded up / down to nearest whole number).

So have the Newcastle fans decided Alexander Isak should be straight into the team despite only a couple of training sessions…?

The first eleven chosen by the Newcastle fans:

100% Trippier

100% Saint-Maximin

100% Bruno G

99% Joelinton

96% Pope

91% Botman

90% Almiron

87% Schar

75% Targett

64% Willock

64% Isak

The other 16 Newcastle players outside the top eleven fan choices:

52% Burn

40% Wood

20% Anderson

7% Sean Longstaff

6% Fraser

4% Dubravka

3% Lascelles

3% Lewis

1% Ritchie

0% Matty Longstaff

0% Dummett

0% Manquillo

0% Gillespie

0% Murphy

0% Fernandez

0% Darlow

