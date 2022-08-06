Opinion

Fans choice of Newcastle team v Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon

We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Nottingham Forest?

We put together a list of the 25 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.

Newcastle looking to make it eight wins from their last nine home matches.

More importantly, Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players trying to get off to the perfect start to the new 2022/23 PL season.

So below are listed the top eleven of the twenty five Newcastle United players that fans had to choose from.

A very interesting choice by the Newcastle fans with percentages of supporter votes on all 25 players below (percentages rounded up / down to nearest whole number).

The first eleven chosen by the Newcastle fans:

100% Trippier

99% Wilson

99% Guimaraes

98% Saint-Maximin

98% Joelinton

97% Targett

91% Botman

90% Almiron

61% Burn

60% Pope

52% Schar

The other 14 Newcastle players outside the top eleven fan choices:

50% Willock

40% Dubravka

25% Sean Longstaff

23% Anderson

14% Fraser

3% Wood

2%Lascelles

2% Krafth

1% Murphy

1% Dummett

0% Gillespie

0% Ritchie

0% Matty Longstaff

0% Darlow

