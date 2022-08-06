Fans choice of Newcastle team v Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon
We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Nottingham Forest?
We put together a list of the 25 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.
Newcastle looking to make it eight wins from their last nine home matches.
More importantly, Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players trying to get off to the perfect start to the new 2022/23 PL season.
So below are listed the top eleven of the twenty five Newcastle United players that fans had to choose from.
A very interesting choice by the Newcastle fans with percentages of supporter votes on all 25 players below (percentages rounded up / down to nearest whole number).
The first eleven chosen by the Newcastle fans:
100% Trippier
99% Wilson
99% Guimaraes
98% Saint-Maximin
98% Joelinton
97% Targett
91% Botman
90% Almiron
61% Burn
60% Pope
52% Schar
The other 14 Newcastle players outside the top eleven fan choices:
50% Willock
40% Dubravka
25% Sean Longstaff
23% Anderson
14% Fraser
3% Wood
2%Lascelles
2% Krafth
1% Murphy
1% Dummett
0% Gillespie
0% Ritchie
0% Matty Longstaff
0% Darlow
