Fans choice of Newcastle team v Manchester City this afternoon
We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Manchester City?
We put together a list of the 25 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.
Newcastle looking to make it seven points from their opening three matches, having won 2-0 against Nottingham Forest and drawn 0-0 at Brighton.
Since losing 4-0 at home to Man City on 19 December 2021, Newcastle have only lost once at SJP in the Premier League (0-1 to Liverpool) and have never conceded more than one at home since that pre-Christmas match.
Below are listed the top eleven of the twenty five Newcastle United players that fans had to choose from.
An interesting choice by the Newcastle fans with percentages of supporter votes on all 25 players (percentages rounded up / down to nearest whole number).
The first eleven chosen by the Newcastle fans:
100% Trippier
99% Guimaraes
99% Joelinton
98% Wilson
94% Schar
94% Botman
93% Pope
85% Saint-Maximin
80% Targett
73% Almiron
72% Burn
The other 14 Newcastle players outside the top eleven fan choices:
51% Willock
17% Sean Longstaff
17% Fraser
12% Anderson
7% Dubravka
4% Ritchie
3% Dummett
2% Matty Longstaff
2% Wood
2% Lascelles
0% Murphy
0% Manquillo
0% Gillespie
0% Darlow
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to [email protected]