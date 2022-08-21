Opinion

Fans choice of Newcastle team v Manchester City this afternoon

We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Manchester City?

We put together a list of the 25 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.

Newcastle looking to make it seven points from their opening three matches, having won 2-0 against Nottingham Forest and drawn 0-0 at Brighton.

Since losing 4-0 at home to Man City on 19 December 2021, Newcastle have only lost once at SJP in the Premier League (0-1 to Liverpool) and have never conceded more than one at home since that pre-Christmas match.

Below are listed the top eleven of the twenty five Newcastle United players that fans had to choose from.

An interesting choice by the Newcastle fans with percentages of supporter votes on all 25 players (percentages rounded up / down to nearest whole number).

The first eleven chosen by the Newcastle fans:

100% Trippier

99% Guimaraes

99% Joelinton

98% Wilson

94% Schar

94% Botman

93% Pope

85% Saint-Maximin

80% Targett

73% Almiron

72% Burn

The other 14 Newcastle players outside the top eleven fan choices:

51% Willock

17% Sean Longstaff

17% Fraser

12% Anderson

7% Dubravka

4% Ritchie

3% Dummett

2% Matty Longstaff

2% Wood

2% Lascelles

0% Murphy

0% Manquillo

0% Gillespie

0% Darlow

