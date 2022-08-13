News

Fans choice of Newcastle team v Brighton this afternoon

We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Brighton?

We put together a list of the 24 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.

Newcastle looking to make it six points out of six in their opening couple of matches, having won 2-0 against Nottingham Forest last Saturday.

Last season, Eddie Howe watched the Brighton v Newcastle match from the stands, sitting alongside Amanda Staveley, just before he was officially announced as the new NUFC head coach.

Trossard gave Brighton the lead with a 24th minute penalty, Isaac Hayden in the 66th minute scoring a rare goal that have Newcastle United a point. Graeme Jones temporarily in charge at the time.

Below are listed the top eleven of the twenty four Newcastle United players that fans had to choose from.

An interesting choice by the Newcastle fans with percentages of supporter votes on all 24 players (percentages rounded up / down to nearest whole number).

The first eleven chosen by the Newcastle fans:

100% Trippier

100% Bruno G

99% Wilson

98% Joelinton

97% Targett

96% Saint-Maximin

91% Schar

84% Pope

80% Willock

79% Almiron

78% Burn

The other 14 Newcastle players outside the top eleven fan choices:

41% Botman

16% Fraser

16% Dubravka

11% Anderson

9% Sean Longstaff

4% Wood

2% Lascelles

0% Matty Longstaff

0% Murphy

0% Ritchie

0% Dummett

0% Gillespie

0% Darlow

