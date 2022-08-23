Transfer Market

Everton interested in signing Miguel Almiron – Report

Miguel Almiron has now been targeted by Everton, according to reports on Tuesday.

Ed Aarons of The Guardian says that his information is that Everton are interested in signing the 28 year old.

However, the man from The Guardian states that Newcastle United would not consider a loan deal and that if the club did decide to let him go, it would be only in a permanent deal.

There looks set to be a frantic final nine days of the transfer window and as so often happens, in many cases one transfer will then set in motion another, then another in turn etc, as clubs look to replace who they have lost.

Everton seem all but certain to lose Anthony Gordon with Chelsea pushing ever harder and the player himself widely reported as wanting to move. There are also claims that Everton are needing to make another very large level sale, if they are to stand a chance of satisfying FFP rules.

The latest bid from Chelsea has been reported as a £60m package, with it involving £50m guaranteed and £10m in potential future add-ons. If that is true, it is astonishing money for Anthony Gordon, who so far has a career record of four goals and three assists in 52 Premier League appearances.

Miguel Almiron is currently the man in possession of a shirt at Newcastle and has done ok so far this season, with the highlight a kneed in goal on Sunday to equalise against Man City. However, fair to say that if Jack Harrison or similar is signed by Newcastle United, then Miggy the one who looks set to drop to the bench.

Miguel Almiron has made 94 Premier League starts and 19 sub appearances for Newcastle United, producing ten PL goals and three PL assists.

As ever, can’t fault his workrate but the goals and assists stats speak for themselves so far for Miguel Almiron. If he could add regular goal contributions then no reason for Newcastle United to sell.

However, Miggy turns 29 in February and currently has only 22 months left on his contract.

So if Newcastle United can land one or more of their targets, then you have to feel the potential could be there for him to maybe move on if another club offers regular football.

I think a lot set to happen still in this transfer window by 11pm on Thursday 1 September.

