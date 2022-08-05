News

Eddie Howe talks about the challenges lying ahead this season – Starting with Nottingham Forest

Eddie Howe now sees his first pre-season at Newcastle United coming to an end.

Having been thrown in the deep end when appointed mid-season at St James’ Park, the NUFC head coach now hoping to benefit from having had the chance to prepare his team / squad over the course of the past five weeks or so.

Ending the season with seven wins in the final eight home matches, the Newcastle United boss will be relying on home form as the real foundation of a hopefully successful season.

Eddie Howe has repeatedly referenced the excellent backing by fans at St James’ Park and this Forest match should be no different…

Eddie Howe talking about the challenges faced by Newcastle United ahead of the new season – 5 August 2022:

“Positivity enthusiasm, energy, we are going to need all of those things at the stadium, especially in our home games.

“I embrace that and encourage that from our supporters.

“I think for the players, it’s a dangerous thing sometimes, we have got to be cool, calm and collected, stick to our processes, the important things behind our performance to make sure we win the game.

“If we win the games we have coming up, hopefully the feel-good factor can continue throughout the season.”

Eddie Howe on Nottingham Forest:

“We have had a good chance to watch them both last season and in pre-season.

“They are dangerous opponents, Forest.

“I think Steve Cooper deserves a huge amount of credit for the job that he did.

“If you look at their league position when he took over to the end of the season, the job that he did, not only missing out on automatic promotion, but then to deal with that disappointment and then to come through the play-offs, it’s an incredibly difficult thing to do.

“He’s done it in a very attractive style of play, they will be difficult opponents for us and we don’t underestimate them at all.

“They’ve made a number of good signings so their squad is deep. We’re prepared for a very difficult game.”

Eddie Howe on Elliot Anderson:

“I am looking at daily progression.

“He’ has come into the group, almost as a new signing for us, and I’ve seen a big elevation in his overall performance.

“He’s come back very fit, tactically he’s fitted into our systems of play, and he can play different positions as well.

“He’s a very useful player for us to have, we really like him.

“He’s a great character as well. He’s quite quiet within the group but has a very steely determination to do well for him and the team. We like him a lot.

“As we stand now, he would not be going anywhere (on loan this season).

“He will be an integral part of our squad this season.”

Eddie Howe on Jonjo Shelvey and the player’s hamstring issue:

“Jonjo is in London tonight for another assessment so we don’t have a clear, defined timeframe for you on his injury.

“He’s probably the big one to have come out of pre-season.

“We have got Jamal Lewis and Fede Fernández who are working their way back to fitness, and they shouldn’t be too long.

“(Javier) Manquillo’s back in training with us and looking good, so we’re not too bad, apart from Jonjo.”

Eddie Howe on Sven Botman:

“I think he is ready to play.

“We have seen him during pre-season, as probably you all have, and what a talent he is.

“I think he is going to be everything we hoped he would be.

“He is technically very good, very, very strong physically, very good defensively.

“We look at every player individually and try to make the right call for them and the team.

“What I will do with Sven, you’ll find out.

“I have been so pleased with the signing.”

