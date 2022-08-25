News

Eddie Howe reflects on Tranmere result and performance, plus Alexander Isak and injuries

Eddie Howe made some bold decisions on Wednesday night.

The Newcastle United boss making ten changes to Sunday’s team that matched Manchester City, Joe Willock the only one of the starting eleven to remain.

However, Eddie Howe packing his bench with quality. It worked, eventually…

Newcastle United weren’t great the first half but I thought they were ok and looked only a matter of time before they would take the lead, only for the classic sucker punch. A swift counter-attack and Tranmere taking advantage of the one really poor piece of Newcastle defending on the night.

Eddie Howe forced into using some of that bench quality earlier than he’d anticipated. The referee having a shocker as he refused to rein in the Tranmere players who were going far too far in terms of physicality, the net result seeing a bloody nose for Lascelles and Karl Darlow very lucky to be able to walk off the pitch. Not so lucky Emil Krafth, stretchered off and replaced by Kieran Trippier on 39 minutes.

Within 13 minutes of the restart, Newcastle United had the game won. Trippier bringing that added quality to proceedings and as well as his general play, two superb set-piece deliveries and two goals from Lascelles and Wood to give United the victory.

An eventful day had really kicked into life with news emerging on Wednesday afternoon of a £59m deal widely reported to have been agreed to buy Alexander Isak.

So, a lot for Eddie Howe to reflect on after Wednesday’s events…

“We had to really grind out this game, it was very physical with a lot of balls into our box.

“I think the last part of the game gives me the most pleasure.

“We will take goals however they come, they were worked on and executed well (set-pieces / corner kicks).

“We would like to have created a little more from open play tonight but Tranmere did make it very difficult for us.

“They were committed and we needed to match that commitment, which we did.

“We know the responsibility that is on our shoulders and we were desperate to go through.

“We want to treat every game with the same seriousness and we will try to win everything we compete in.”

On match winner Chris Wood:

“Chris Wood has performed really well since he has joined us.

“It’s great for us to see and his movement was very good.”

On Kieran Trippier:

“We ideally wanted to protect Kieran Trippier, but you know the difference he can make, he’s won us the game with those two deliveries.

“Also how we defended the set-pieces, that’s just as pleasing as the attacking ones.

“He just showed his quality.

“He just showed his class.

“He is an outstanding footballer and his set-piece delivery – you saw his free-kick at the weekend (against Man City) and his set-piece delivery today was of the highest level.”

Eddie Howe asked how many more signings he expects to still happen in this transfer window:

“Difficult to put a number on it…but at least one.

“I think we are looking at the attacking areas of the pitch.

“I don’t think that is a huge secret but I won’t go into anymore detail on it.”

Injury concerns on the night?:

On Emil Krafth:

“It doesn’t look good, but I don’t know the extent, how bad it is.

“However, he was in a lot of pain when he came off the pitch.”

On Jamaal Lascelles:

“He has got a nasty knock to the nose but I think that is all it is.

“He had a lot of blood coming out of it at different stages.

“He did very well to carry on for as long as he did and he responded like the captain he is.

“He led by example and put his body on the line.

“He didn’t want to come off but we had to protect him at that stage.”

On Matt Targett:

“I think we are OK.

“Matt Targett came through a planned 45 minutes return (and was replaced by Jamal Lewis at half-time.”

Transfer updates:

On Alexander Isak (potentially…) signing:

“No, I don’t know what is going on.

“I can’t tell you anything.

“I have been preparing for this game today.

“It is difficult for me to say (if a signing is close), I’ve been preparing for this game, so I don’t know what’s happened in the last few hours.”

On Martin Dubravka (missing from the matchday squad after pre-match claims he was talking to Man Utd about a move:

“He was feeling a little bit unwell.

“That is it.

“In terms of anything else with Martin (Dubravka), I don’t know about that.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Tranmere 1 Newcastle 2 – Wednesday 24 August 7.45pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Lascelles 40, Wood 52

Tranmere:

Nevitt 21

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Tranmere 29% (27%) Newcastle 71% (73%)

Total shots were Tranmere 5 (1) Newcastle 16 (9)

Shots on target were Tranmere 3 (1) Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were Tranmere 4 (0) Newcastle 9 (3)

Referee: Anthony Backhouse

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Krafth (Trippier 39), Lascelles (Botman 70), Dummett, Targett (Lewis 45), Sean Longstaff, Willock (Joelinton 70), Anderson (Bruno 85), Ritchie, Murphy, Wood

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Fernandez, Manquillo, Almiron

