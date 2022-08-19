News

Eddie Howe reacts after asked if Bruno Guimaraes will be sold to Real Madrid

Spanish media reported on Thursday that Real Madrid had put Bruno Guimaraes at the top of their shopping list.

Media outlet AS saying that if Manchester United were successful in signing Casemiro, then their information was that the reigning La Liga champions planned to instantly make a move for the Newcastle United midfielder.

Man Utd claimed to be offering the 30 year old Casemiro a double your wages deal on a five year contract, whilst Real Madrid offered around £60m.

Casemiro is one of the Brazil midfielders currently standing in the way of a regular starting spot for Bruno Guimaraes with the national team.

Moving to St James’ Park for a total of £41.65m (£35m guaranteed plus £6.65m in future add-ons, largely based on Newcastle avoiding relegation last season), Bruno G making a massive impact since his transfer from Lyon seven months ago.

Only 13 Premier League starts so far but man of the match in most of them and scoring five goals plus, getting one assist.

The Spanish transfer ‘exclusive’ yesterday, stating that Newcastle United ‘sources’ had made clear that NUFC would want to more than double their money that was invested in Bruno Guimaraes in January.

Friday morning has seen Eddie Howe taking his press duties ahead of Man City on Sunday.

No surprise that the Bruno Guimaraes story cropped up, the Newcastle United head coach asked if there was a possibility of Bruno Guimaraes being sold to Real Madrid (or any other club) in this transfer window:

“Absolutely not.

“We are trying to build a squad to make the club successful over these next few years.

“We want to enhance the group.

“Not (have other clubs) take away our best players.

“Bruno Guimaraes has been incredible (since arriving at Newcastle United).”

In football, you quickly learn (or you should do), to never say never.

However, in this case, even if another club, whoever they are, offered massive money for Bruno Guimaraes, I would be amazed if they were successful.

Absolutely no way the new owners would consider selling and the player himself is transparently very happy on Tyneside.

Of course, further down the line, reality is that Newcastle United have to progress and persuade Bruno Guimaraes and others, that all their ambitions can be satisfied in a black and white shirt.

