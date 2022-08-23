News

Eddie Howe press conference – Update on players who will and won’t play against Tranmere Rovers

Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media on Tuesday morning.

The Newcastle United head coach meeting journalists ahead of the game against Tranmere Rovers.

A win on Wednesday night against the League Two side would at least ensure Newcastle’s involvement in the League Cup until November, with the third round matches to be played week commencing Monday 7 November, only days before the Premier League halts for six weeks to accommodate the Qatar World Cup finals.

The fourth round of the League Cup then seeing those matches played the week commencing Monday 19 December, ahead of the Premier League commencing again with the Boxing Day fixture schedule.

First things first though and getting past Tranmere Rovers.

With Wolves and Liverpool both away from home in the seven days following this League Cup match, fair to say that a decent number of changes were expected.

This morning, Eddie Howe has made clear that two players definitely won’t be involved tomorrow night due to injury issues – Dan Burn and Callum Wilson. Whilst with Eddie Howe explaining the Matt Targett situation, surely he will be aimed at Wolves and / or Liverpool, not Tranmere.

As for those who will be playing, Eddie Howe appearing to indicate that amongst others, Elliot Anderson and Jamaal Lascelles will come into the side at Penton Park.

Eddie Howe on the League (Carabao) Cup:

“It’s very important.

“I made that clear in pre-season.

“I want to see a team that wants to win every game we compete in and every competition is treated with the same importance.

“I hope that’s reflected in our performance tomorrow.”

Eddie Howe on potentially winning a trophy with Newcastle United:

“It’s one of my dreams.

“If we can be the first (Newcastle) team in a long time to win a trophy, the players get their own place in Newcastle’s history and that’s where we want to be.”

Eddie Howe also giving an update on injuries and fitness issues, indicating certain players who will and won’t be inviolved against Tranmere Rovers:

“We have got a few bumps and bruises.

“Dan Burn came off after getting hit in the head so he’ll miss the game.

“Physically we gave so much against Man City so naturally there are a few tired bodies.”

Eddie Howe on Callum Wilson who was substituted against Man City after feeling his hamstring:

“He’s OK.

“The normal process is he’s gone for a scan and we’re waiting for those results.

“We hope it’s not too serious.”

Eddie Howe on Elliot Anderson:

“Elliot is champing at the bit to be involved.

“He’s trained very well at the start of this season.

“He’s not appeared yet in the Premier League but his training performances haven’t dipped.

“He’s in a good place to give a good performance.”

Eddie Howe on Jamaal Lascelles:

“I thought he had a very good pre-season and has been unlucky not to play.

“We’re going to need that strength in depth as the season goes on.

“Behind the scenes he’s been a great captain.

“He’s set the example every day and supports his team-mates.”

Eddie Howe on Matt Targett:

“Matt is doing well.

“He was close against Man City but we didn’t want to take that risk when he hadn’t had a big training day in 14 days.

“We felt it was probably too big a risk to start him but he’s very close to being fit.”

