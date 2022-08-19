News

Eddie Howe press conference – Injuries/availability, transfer window update, Darren Eales and Man City

The latest Eddie Howe press conference on Friday morning.

The Newcastle United head coach talking to the media ahead of the Manchester City match.

United facing Man City on Sunday but the journalists keen to use this Eddie Howe press conference to quiz the head coach on any number of issues, as well as this next game of the season when the reigning champions visit.

No surprise that the transfer window situation was prominent, Eddie Howe admitting there was no update on the Joao Pedro situation, with widespread media claims that a second bid had been rejected by the Watford board.

However, the NUFC head coach insisting that he is hopeful that at least one attacking option will be added by 11pm on Thursday 1 September: ‘I’m hopeful we can add a player (in the remainder of this transfer window) who can make a difference. Time is running out but I’m hopeful one can drop for us.’

Eddie Howe press conference on Friday morning, ahead of facing Man City on Sunday:

“We would love a very good performance.

“This is the ultimate test.

“These games against City and Liverpool are the real barometer of our quality.

“We want to narrow that gap between us and the top teams in the division.”

Eddie Howe on last season against Man City:

“The results (0-4 at home and 0-5 away) were hard on us but I thought they were tighter than they look on paper.

“The home game, there were bits of our performance that were very good but you need a bit of luck and to be clinical and we probably weren’t that.”

Eddie Howe on injuries:

“Ryan Fraser we hope will be fit and available.

“He had a back spasm late last week so he was a late withdrawal from the Brighton game.

“Matt Targett we’ll make a very late decision on.”

Eddie Howe on the imminent arrival of Darren Eales as CEO:

“I’m very much looking forward to building a relationship with him.

“Someone of his experience and knowledge will only help us become more efficient in every way of working so I’d like to welcome him to the football club.”

Keith Downie of Sky Sports, reporting this Eddie Howe update on the transfer window situation:

“If there’s another Bruno (Guimaraes), please let us know.

“They don’t grow on trees.

“It was an incredible piece of business by the club.

“He came with no way out, no escape clause (included in his Newcastle United contract), he was all in from day one.

“He is an incredible person, a brilliant lad.

“I don’t mind the speculation (regarding alleged Real Madrid interest)…but Bruno has the ability to achieve special things – we need to give him a platform to achieve those things here.

“I’m hopeful we can add a player (in the remainder of this transfer window) who can make a difference.

“Time is running out but I’m hopeful one can drop for us.”

