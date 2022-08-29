Opinion

Eddie Howe keeping it real, unlike so many others – Reflecting on Wolves 1 Newcastle 1

Eddie Howe talking after the 1-1 draw at Mollineux.

Honestly, it is so good to once again have a manager (head coach) who tells it as it is, going against the norm these days.

We should know at Newcastle United because we saw so many of them in recent times during the Mike Ashley era especially, so many managers / head coaches who embarrassed themselves when instead of simply sticking to the facts / reality, came out with excuse after excuse and claims that were laughable about what we just watched.

Eddie Howe is very much in the mould of Kevin Keegan and Sir Bobby Robson when they were at Newcastle United, not only refusing to make embarrassing excuses but actually going the other way, in terms of praising the other team and / or downplaying his and his team’s contribution to a match, plus not putting clear injustices at the top of the post-match agenda when Newcastle haven’t won.

VAR had an absolute shocker when not directing the referee to look at the shirt pull on Sean Longstaff. It was unbelievable, without doubt the usual suspects would have been awarded that penalty, well…pretty much anybody in any PL game usually. Yet Eddie Howe didn’t go with that as his main focus as no doubt pretty much every other PL manager would have done so.

Eddie Howe even going overly negative on his own side when saying they weren’t ‘particularly great’ before the break. They might not have been great but they were still certainly better than Wolves, in the first half, as the away side Newcastle had 65% possession, nine shots to five for the home side, plus a corner count advantage of five to one.

Indeed, it was a very similar story in the second half, Newcastle with 63% possession, twelve shots to five from Wolves, plus eight corners compared to three for the home side.

Whilst Eddie Howe showed his class in not leading with the shameful VAR incident with Longstaff, the Wolves manager AND captain were both furious that they had supposedly been cheated out of the win because their second ‘goal’ was not allowed to stand. This so laughable when the foul on Ryan Fraser in the lead up to the ‘goal’ was a free-kick that no rational person would argue shouldn’t be given.

Just because the referee somehow didn’t blow for a foul DOES NOT make it ‘unlucky’ when VAR actually properly does the job it was primarily set up to do – avoiding serious errors by on the pitch officials not being corrected.

Similarly, just because Newcastle scored late, doesn’t make a point for NUFC lucky.

Instead, as Eddie Howe says, that ‘never say die’ attitude simply ensured United got the very least they deserved. If Anderson’s header had gone in, it would have been very much the correct result, based on the full 102 minutes of action.

Newcastle United were the better team, dominated most of the match and the possession, and if the likes of Bruno, Isak and Wilson had been on the pitch then that domination would have been turned into the goals they deserved.

Once again, Eddie Howe not making any major reason / excuse out of the fact he was missing Newcastle’s best goalscorer and two record signings.

Eddie Howe reflecting on Wolves 1 Newcastle 1:

“Mixed emotions.

“First half, I didn’t think we were particularly great.

“That was frustrating because I thought we could have imposed ourselves more.

“But then very pleased with the second half.

“We penned Wolves in and we had a number of chances and arguably should have won the game.

“I thought we controlled the game with the ball in the second half.

“We made better decisions around the box.

“We didn’t have our normal rhythm in the first half.

“Delighted with our never say die attitude.

“We were never beaten today, right until the end, full credit to the players for that.

“I thought we did enough to win it in that second half, but we hadn’t got the goal, so we were chasing the game for a long period.

“When you are behind for that long, to get a goal is a boost, a great feeling for everybody.”

“An incredible finish from Allan (Saint-Maximin), he is so unpredictable, what a finish and technique.”

Final few days of the transfer window (ends 11pm on Thursday 1 September):

“We will have a look, count the bodies, see who we have fit, then see if we can make a decision in the market.”

Alexander Isak waiting for international clearance:

“I would be hugely disappointed if we couldn’t use him on Wednesday (at Liverpool) in some capacity.

“If I’m looking at it through his eyes, I would be excited to look at the team and how many chances we could create for him.

“I would also realise I have to contribute to the team in a physical way because that game (against Wolves) was brutal.

“Strikers are always judged on their goal output and creativity and we hope he makes a difference when he plays.

“He is a linker of play as well and is not just a goalscorer, he will contribute in all the aspects of our build-up play.

“That is why I’m excited for what he can do to the team.

“This is our first one (work permit for a new signing) since I have been here which has taken this long.

“I don’t know if the Bank Holiday weekend had something to do with it.”

Extent of Emil Krafth injury suffered at Tranmere:

“It’s an ACL injury, so he will be out for a number of months.

“It is a massive blow for us.

“Emil has been superb for us ever since I came to the football club in all sorts of ways, on the pitch and off the pitch.

“A brilliant guy.

“So we are all really, really feeling for him at the moment.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 – Sunday 28 August 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Saint-Maximin 90

Wolves:

Neves 38

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Wolves 36% (35%) Newcastle 64% (65%)

Total shots were Wolves 10 (5) Newcastle 21 (9)

Shots on target were Wolves 4 (2) Newcastle 6 (3)

Corners were Wolves 4 (1) Newcastle 13 (5)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (Targett 65), Willock (Anderson 84), Sean Longstaff, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 84), Wood (Fraser 65), Saint-Maximin (Ritchie 90+9)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Dummett, Manquillo

