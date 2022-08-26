Transfer Market

Eddie Howe Friday morning update on Alexander Isak Newcastle United signing – Not done yet but…

On Friday morning, Eddie Howe has given an update on Alexander Isak.

The 22 year old striker who was on Tyneside for his medical on Thursday and to tie up the final details of his move.

A £59m transfer fee widely reported to be agreed with Real Sociedad, plus £4.2m in future add-ons.

Speaking to the media this morning, Eddie Howe stating that Alexander Isak has not signed for Newcastle United, as things stand.

However, he says it is ‘very close’ and expects the signing to be announced shortly.

Eddie Howe speaking to journalists on Friday morning ahead of the Wolves game on Sunday, saying he is hoping / expecting that Alexander Isak will indeed be able to train with his new teammates today.

The NUFC Head Coach saying Alexander Isak has the ‘X-Factor’ and hopes he is signed / registered in time (by 12 noon today I think is the cut-off) to be in the matchday squad on Sunday.

Alexander Isak was first linked with NUFC back in July but Real Sociedad then reported to be insisting on Newcastle meeting the £76m release clause in the 22 year old’s contract, plus Alexander Isak and his representatives supposedly looking for £200,000+ a week in wages – which would have been more than double what Newcastle’s current highest earner Kieran Trippier is on (around £100,000).

A compromise from all parties now, apparently helping to get the deal finally done, with a £59m guaranteed transfer fee and Alexander Isak and his representatives accepting wages of around the £120,000 a week mark, a lot closer to United’s current wage structure.

A second attacking signing is also expected to arrive as well as Alexander Isak but this will almost certainly be a loan signing, as the elite clubs look late in the window at who they want to allow out on loan, once they have landed their own targets. The likes Christian Pulisic and Conor Gallagher reported to be amongst those actively now under consideration by Newcastle.

Only six days now until the transfer window ends at 11pm on Thursday 1 September and looking very likely that Newcastle United will be finishing this window in great style.

