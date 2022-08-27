News

Eddie Howe explains why Newcastle United broke club’s transfer record for Alexander Isak

Eddie Howe has got his man.

The Newcastle United head coach had been desperate to add more attacking goal threat to his squad and Friday it happened.

The official announcement that Alexander Isak had been signed.

The 22 year old arriving in a deal that smashes the NUFC transfer record, around £60m heading the way of Real Sociedad, almost £20m more than Lyon agreed in the total package (£41.65m) for Bruno Guimaraes.

So why Alexander Isak?

Eddie Howe has pointed to just how much has been ‘thrown at him for a young player’ with Isak still just 22 years old.

At this young age, Alexander Isak now closing in on 300 appearances for club and country before this season will have ended.

At the age of 16 he was playing first team football and scoring goals for AIK in his native country.

Aged 17 he was playing for the senior Sweden team.

Aged 17 Isak moved to Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund

Aged 19 he went on loan to the Dutch league, helping Willem II to reach the cup final and Alexander Isak became the first foreign born player in the Eredivisie to score 12 goals in his first 12 league games.

Aged 20, after signing for Real Sociedad, the striker was a key factor in the club winning the Copa Del Rey.

Aged 22, Alexander Isak has already played 37 times for Sweden.

Aged 22, Alexander Isak has scored 40 non-penalty goals across all club competitions since the start of the 2019-20 season. The only other players who are 23 or under (in the big five European leagues) who have scored more, are Mbappe and Haaland.

Eddie Howe talks about why Alexander Isak has become the new Newcastle United record signing:

“I think he has had a lot thrown at him for a young player.

“The experiences he has had have been incredible really for somebody so young.

“He played in Germany at a very young age, Holland, Spain – at big clubs as well.

“So he had some great experiences.

“I think England and the English game will suit his profile.

“He is a really really good athlete, technically very good.

“So I think he has got a whole host of things going for him and as I say, his best years are still ahead of him.

“I’m very excited that Alexander has chosen to join us.

“He is an outstanding talent who is capable of making a big contribution to the team.

“He is technically very good, with a mix of attributes that will complement us, but he is also at a great age to grow with this club.

“I want to thank the club’s owners and transfer committee for bringing Alexander to Newcastle. We are all delighted to have him on board.”

