Eddie Howe explains Jonjo Shelvey situation – How long set to be out for

Jonjo Shelvey is set to be missing for some time.

Earlier this week, journalists revealed that the midfielder had undergone surgery last Saturday.

Now on Friday, Eddie Howe has confirmed the news.

The Newcastle United head coach saying about the hamstring injury Jonjo Shelvey has suffered:

“It was quite a complex one.

“We had a number of scans and opinions.

“He’s had an operation and we expect him to be out for around 12 weeks.

“He was very disappointed.

“A real shame for him and for us but he’s on the road to recovery.”

This appears to make clear that it will be late December, after the World Cup, when we can hopefully expect Jonjo Shelvey back available.

Shelvey looked to be in great shape pre-season, the fittest he had ever been during his time at Newcastle United, having worked with a personal training during the summer ‘break’.

Having missed the final stages of last season through injury, the consensus of opinion had been that Shelvey would almost certainly return to the starting eleven for the opening match of the season, with Eddie Howe having selected the former Liverpool player in 22 of the 23 Premier League matches he had been available for last season.

However, after picking up this injury pre-season against Benfica, realistically, it looks as though Jonjo Shelvey will miss at least 18 games, two rounds of the League Cup and the first sixteen Premier League games.

Joe Willock got the nod on Saturday in Shelvey’s absence and did a decent job, so it now looks like it will be between him and Sean Longstaff to play alongside Joelinton and Bruno in midfield, unless a move is made in the transfer market. It also potentially increases the opportunity for Elliot Anderson to get more of a chance.

It now looks for sure that Jonjo Shelvey will have to wait until 2023 before he manages to get the three games that will trigger a one year extension to his current contract.

