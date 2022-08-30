News

Eddie Howe admits seven Newcastle United players set to miss Liverpool BUT better news around corner

Anfield on Wednesday night looks set to see seven Newcastle United players unavailable.

Eddie Howe giving his pre-match press conference on Tuesday morning ahead of the Liverpool away game.

The head coach speaking to journalists with injuries / availability high on the agenda.

As well as the injury situation currently, there is the big Alexander Isak question…when will his international clearance / work permit come through?

Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak and whether available for this Liverpool match:

“I still don’t know.

“I desperately hope so – it’d be great to see him involved.

“We’re in the hands of other people so we hope it gets done before the game.

“The cut off is 75 minutes before kick-off so it could go down to the wire.

“We’ve had minimal training with him (Isak) between games but what he has done he’s done very well.

“He’s looked bright, keen and shown us little flashes because the sessions have been quite light.

“We’re certainly excited by him.”

As well as Alexander Isak, at least another six Newcastle United players look set to miss this match against the scousers due to injury.

Newcastle United players who could miss the Liverpool match on Wednesday night:

Emil Krafth – Eddie Howe stating on Tuesday morning that ‘It’s an ACL injury. He’s not been operated on yet so it’s difficult to give a firm date but it’s going to be six to nine months. A long time out which is a huge blow to us.’

Jonjo Shelvey – Still recovering from surgery and won’t be available until after the World Cup at the earliest.

Kell Watts – Also recovering from surgery and no return date as yet.

Callum Wilson – Picked up injury against Man City and Eddie Howe saying after the Wolves match: ‘Callum will be working away to get back to fitness. It’s not a long-term injury. I don’t think it’s going to be too bad. So we’re hopeful to get him back pretty quickly. I don’t think he’ll be fit for Liverpool.’ This still the case but the head coach hopeful that the number nine will be back very shortly.

Bruno Guimaraes – Injured against Tranmere despite only coming off the bench in the 85th minute. Eddie Howe saying today that the Brazilian midfielder has a hamstring issue and ‘He’s doing well. I don’t know about this game but hopefully not far after if he doesn’t make it. He’s very positive, in good spirits and he’s desperate to get back. He’s a big player for us so we need to get him back as quickly as possible.’

Alexander Isak – Still waiting for his international clearance. Would be allowed to play so long as comes through at least 75 minutes ahead of this Liverpool match.

Allan Saint-Maximin – Limped off, apparently feeling his hamstring in the final stages of the Wolves match. Eddie Howe this morning saying ‘Maxi is a worry for us at the moment with a hamstring. It was late in the game off the back of a sprint to try and save a goal.’

Shelvey and Watts are longer-term injuries whilst sadly for Emil Krafth, it looks like his season is surely over and now aiming to try and return for the 2023/24 season (his current contract is up to end of June 2024).

One piece of good news is Kieran Trippier .

He appeared to be feeling his hamstring after taking a corner in the second half at Wolves. Played on until the end of the game but very stand out moment was when the very final seconds saw Newcastle in perfect free-kick position on edge of the Wolves box. Trippier declined to take it and instead Schar put the free-kick wide.

However, this morning Eddie Howe saying Trippier ‘should be fine’…

The other positive is that Eddie Howe was keen to make clear that he sees none of the injuries to Callum Wilson, ASM and Bruno G as serious, expects them all back very soon.

A tough schedule and some real physical games against the likes of especially Tranmere and Wolves, look to have taken a severe early season toll, a time when often teams pick up more than their fair share of injuries as players get into the full intensity of competitive football again.

It looks very much to me like Liverpool is maybe a step too far, in terms of a game where risking players isn’t an option only three days after Wolves.

Eddie Howe certainly won’t be writing the game off and looking to still get something from the match, with players who he believes he can play without unnecessary injury risk.

However, Palace on Saturday appears to be certainly the big realistic focus and where Newcastle United can definitely go all out for the win.

If all four of them miss out tonight, I think every chance we could see possibly three, or indeed all four, of Isak, Bruno, ASM and Wilson available for that St James’ Park clash with Crystal Palace in four days time.

