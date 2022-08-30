Transfer Market

Dietmar Hamann recommends Joelinton to Liverpool

Dietmar Hamann has urged Liverpool to make a move for Joelinton.

The former Newcastle United and Liverpool midfielder identifying the Brazilian as the perfect signing for Jurgen Klopp, with only 48 hours of the transfer window remaining,

Hamann coming to this conclusion after watching both Liverpool and Joelinton playing this season and last, the former German international picking out the Brazilian’s performance in the 3-3 against Manchester City in particular.

As to what he could bring to the Liverpool side, Dietmar Hamann summing up the Newcastle midfielder…’I think he’s someone who’s technically gifted, who’s a big lad, and has a great strike on him. I think that’s the type of player they miss.’

Back in July 2019, Steve Bruce declared that he had signed a £40m natural goalscorer who would score lots of goals for Newcastle United. Only for Bruce to then eventually later announce that Joelinton was actually not a natural goalscorer and indeed wasn’t even a player who particularly liked getting into the penalty area.

Thankfully, both ourselves as Newcastle fans AND Joelinton were rescued by the new owners and Eddie Howe, the new NUFC head coach identifying the Brazilian’s strengths / abilities and utilising him as a midfielder enforcer to incredible effect.

Joelinton could do a (very good) job for pretty much any team now, so what about the chances of Liverpool signing the (now) midfielder? Hamann stating ‘Whether you can get him now with a few days of the transfer window left to go, I’m not too sure.’

The arrogance of Hamann (very much an ex-Liverpool player than ex-Newcastle player…) even thinking this is something that could remotely happen, is laughable.

Zero chance of Eddie Howe and the new Newcastle owners agreeing to sell Joelinton this week.

Just as a hypothetical though, what exactly would you say is Joelinton’s value in today’s transfer market?

A £40m Ashley / Bruce centre-forward signing who is not a centre-forward, but instead, is proving to be an excellent Premier League midfielder.

Interested to hear your valuations in the comments section.

Dietmar Hamann asked this question by GGRecon:

