Opinion

Darren Bent questions Eddie Howe getting new contract on eve of new season

Darren Bent has been talking about the new contract for Eddie Howe that was revealed five days ago.

Newcastle United agreeing a new ‘long-term’ deal with the NUFC head coach.

Darren Bent questioning the timing of the new contract, saying that he thought it would have made sense for the club’s owners to instead wait and see how Newcastle started the season, before potentially making such a move.

Eddie Howe was appointed back in November 2021 and given a contract lasting until ‘summer 2024’ initially.

It was a relatively short contract that was initially agree, less than three years. So I suppose that with there having been only one year left after this 2022/23 season, questions would have started to be asked about Eddie Howe’s future as he moved towards the final year of his now old contract.

However, more than that, I think the timing of the new deal, or should I say, the announcement, was pretty obvious in terms of why they did it. Newcastle United wanting to send out a very positive message right on the eve of the season, seen to be backing their head coach.

Like many official announcements, I think clearly this is something that was agreed some time ago, at least weeks ago, maybe months. With the announcement held back to ensure maximum impact with the timing.

When you have committed somewhere in the region of £160m on transfers in the past seven months, based on your head coach’s judgement, then why wouldn’t you be extending a contract that now had less than two years left on it?

Darren Bent acknowledges the excellent job Howe has done so far and to have the third best for of all Premier League clubs over the course of the second half of last season, suggests this was no short-term fluke. Saturday’s win against Nottingham Forest means that under Eddie Howe, the last 20 Premier League matches have produced 41 points, averaging better than two points per game.

Plus of course, we have no idea whatsoever about what exactly the new contract is, not even the length of it made public. The announcement simply said ‘long-term contract’ and even when Eddie Howe was later asked specifically about how many years the contract was for, he refused to say.

I wouldn’t be surprised if in reality it is something along the lines of a rolling contract, with at the end of the season another year added automatically so Eddie Howe always has a three year deal, unless either side decides they don’t want that to happen any more.

The reality of course is, that contracts don’t mean a great deal these days, whether it is players or managers. What is important is the relationship between the Newcastle United owners and Eddie Howe, so if they are both happy with the arrangement and Howe continues to be the main man when it comes to football decision making, then all is positive.

Darren Bent speaking to Talksport about Eddie Howe having been handed a new contract ahead of the season:

“He (Eddie Howe) has done fantastically well since he has been there (at Newcastle United).

“You look at their form under him after the turn of the year, they would be in the top four with the performances they put in.

“I thought they would have held fire just to see how the season starts.

“There is a lot of expectation around Newcastle.

“(Sven) Botman is a good signing, they have got (Matt) Targett, but I thought there would have been a few more.

“For Eddie Howe, it is a massive show of faith and confidence that they (Newcastle United owners) have got all the money in the world but they believe he is the right man to take them forward.

“It is positive news for Newcastle.”

Newcastle United official announcement- 5 August 2022:

‘Newcastle United are delighted to confirm that head coach Eddie Howe has signed a new long-term contract at St. James’ Park.

Howe joined the Magpies in November 2021, shortly after a takeover of the club by an investment group comprising PIF, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media.

The team was still pursuing its first Premier League win of the season at the time of Howe’s arrival, however he guided United to 11th place during the 2021/22 campaign, finishing 14 points clear of the bottom three and just two points off the top ten.

An unbeaten run in February 2022 also saw Howe officially voted the Barclays Manager of the Month, earning him the award for the fourth time in his career.

Eddie Howe said: “It’s a great feeling to commit my future to this incredible club. I’m extremely proud to be the head coach of Newcastle United and have enjoyed every moment here.

“I’d like to take the opportunity to acknowledge my coaching team, the players, staff and supporters. They make it a very special place to be every day.

“I’d also like to extend my gratitude to our owners and to Dan Ashworth. We are still at the start of our journey, but this is an exciting time to be a part of Newcastle United and I’m very excited about the future together.”

Newcastle United Sporting Director, Dan Ashworth, said: “I’m delighted Eddie has committed his long-term future to Newcastle United. He is an incredibly talented leader and has had a huge impact since being appointed in November.

“In the short period of time I have worked with him, I have seen how much of a diligent, detailed, hard-working coach and leader he is.

“This is great news for the club and I am looking forward to working with Eddie and our colleagues on our exciting journey ahead.”

The club’s shareholders announced: “We are excited to have secured Eddie’s long-term future. He is a young, dynamic and ambitious coach who fits Newcastle United well; we look forward to working with him and supporting him as we strive towards achieving long-term success.”

