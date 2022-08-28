News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Wolves – Wood, Longstaff, Botman, Burn all start

The Newcastle team v Wolves has just been announced.

Eddie Howe and his players looking to follow up the five points from three games that has been the NUFC start to the Premier League season.

A win today would take Newcastle United top four, whilst if Tottenham also lost at Forest in the later match, NUFC would stay fourth.

Ahead of the match, Eddie Howe indicated that he expected Dan Burn and Ryan Fraser to be available.

However, Jonjo Shelvey, Kell Watts, Emil Krafth and Callum Wilson all definitely missing through injury.

Ahead of the team being announced at 1pm, claims from some journalists that Bruno Guimaraes is not part of today’s squad.

Newcastle team v Wolves:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Willock, Sean Longstaff, Joelinton, Almiron, Wood, Saint-Maximin

So, the Bruno G rumours proving true. Reason for his absence not made clear at this point.

Sean Longstaff replacing Bruno G, whilst Chris Wood comes in for Callum Wilson, the only two changes to the team that faced Man City.

Substitutes:

Darlow, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Targett, Manquillo, Fraser, Murphy, Anderson

Alexander Isak has travelled with the squad and is at Molineux, Sky Sports reporting that his work permit hasn’t been sorted in time for him to be included in today’s matchday team / squad.

Dubravka another missing from the squad, with the former number one keeper seemingly set to go to Man Utd.

Dan Burn staying in the team despite Matt Targett available again at left back.

Fair to say not a lot of obvious attacking threat on the bench!

