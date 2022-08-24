News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Tranmere – Targett, Anderson, Wood, Willock, Ritchie all start

The Newcastle team v Tranmere has just been announced.

Eddie Howe and his players looking to follow up the five points from three Premier League games that has been the excellent NUFC start to the season.

Sunday’s performance and point against reigning champions,Manchester City having been a massive boost / bonus.

Ahead of the match, Eddie Howe indicated that as well as the likes of Jonjo Shelvey and Kell Watts, he would also not have Callum Wilson, Dan Burn and Ryan Fraser available either to fact Tranmere Rovers.

With two tough away games away at Wolves and Liverpool to come in the next seven days, Newcastle fans expecting a fair bit of ‘squad rotation’ tonight.

Newcastle team v Tranmere:

Darlow, Krafth, Lascelles, Dummett, Targett, Sean Longstaff, Willock, Anderson, Ritchie, Murphy, Wood

Ten changes in all, Joe Willock the only starter who was in the team that took on Manchester City. Great to see Matt Targett back in action, whilst very interesting to see how Elliot Anderson gets on.

Substitutes:

Gillespie, Trippier, Botman, Joelinton, Lewis, Fernandez, Manquillo, Almiron, Bruno

A strong bench, though so long as the match is going our way, you would think it unlikely players such as Bruno, Joelinton and Trippier will be called upon.

Good to see both Lewis and Fernandez fit enough to make the matchday squad once again.

No doubt many fans will be noting that Martin Dubravka is missing from the matchday squad altogether.

Tonight’s match will go straight to penalties if the scores are level after 90 minutes, no extra time.

The draw for the third round of the League (Carabao) Cup will be made on Sky Sports tonight, following our match.

