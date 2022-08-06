News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Nottingham Forest – Wilson, ASM, Bruno, Schar, Pope, Burn all start

The Newcastle team v Nottingham Forest has just been announced.

Eddie Howe and his players knowing a win would make it eight victories from their last nine Premier League games at home.

More importantly, that would mean a winning start to the new Premier League season.

Ahead of the match, Eddie Howe indicated that only Shelvey, Fernandez, Watts, Manquillo and Lewis would definitely be unavailable.

Newcastle team v Nottingham Forest:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Targett, Willock, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson, Saint-Maximin

Four big decisions, at least from the point of view of most Newcastle United fans.

Sven Botman is on the bench rather that starting the season in the first eleven, Burn and Schar remain in the side.

However, Nick Pope does take over in goal from Martin Dubravka.

Joe Willock starts in midfield ahead of Sean Longstaff.

Whilst Miguel Almiron is named in the front three in preference to Ryan Fraser.

Substitutes:

Dubravka, Botman, Dummett, Ritchie, Wood, Fraser, Murphy, Anderson, S Longstaff

