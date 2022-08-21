News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Manchester City – Burn, Botman, Schar, Almiron all start

The Newcastle team v Manchester City has just been announced.

Eddie Howe and his players looking to follow up the four points from two games that has been the NUFC start to the season.

Indeed, if getting a point or better today, that would make it a run of five Premier League games unbeaten for NUFC, as Newcastle won their final two games last season.

Ahead of the match, Eddie Howe indicated that he expected Ryan Fraser to be available, whilst he stated that Matt Targett would have a late fitness test.

Jonjo Shelvey, Federico Fernandez, Kell Watts and Jamal Lewis looked like the quartet who almost certainly wouldn’t be available. Whilst Emil Krafth missed the Brighton match and wasn’t seen in the training photos released by the club in preparation for this match.

Newcastle team v Manchester City:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Willock, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson, Saint-Maximin

So no changes, the same eleven who started against Brighton.

Substitutes:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Krafth, Wood, Fraser, Murphy, Anderson, S Longstaff

Both Krafth and Fraser make it back onto the bench, Dummett and Manquillo dropping out of the matchday squad to accommodate them.

Matt Targett clearly not available to make the team / squad.

