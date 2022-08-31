News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Liverpool – Isak, Lascelles, Fraser all start

The Newcastle team v Liverpool has just been announced.

Eddie Howe and his players looking to follow up the six points from four games that has been the unbeaten NUFC start to this Premier League season.

A draw today would take Newcastle United top eight, whilst a first Premier League win in 28 years at Anfield would see Eddie Howe’s team go fifth in the table.

Ahead of the match, Eddie Howe indicated that Jonjo Shelvey, Kell Watts, Emil Krafth and Callum Wilson all definitely missing through injury.

With Bruno Guimaraes and Allan Saint-Maximin also set to miss due to (according to the head coach) short-term hamstring injuries.

Meanwhile, Alexander Isak was still awaiting his work permit, but around four hours before kick-off, it was widely reported that the home office had given confirmation it had been issued.

So the question changing to whether the club’s new record signing will be in the starting eleven or on the bench?

Newcastle team v Liverpool:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Sean Longstaff, Willock, Joelinton, Almiron, Fraser, Isak

IN:

Lascelles, Targett, Fraser, Isak

OUT:

Schar, Botman, Wood, Saint-Maximin

So four changes in total and the big news of course is that Alexander Isak makes his debut!

Eddie Howe using his squad and whilst it is a team tonight that maybe none of us would have predicted, the head coach looking after his players and hopefully still able to put a team out that can be competitive against a Liverpool side also missing some key players.

Substitutes:

Darlow, Botman, Schar, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Wood, Murphy, Anderson

