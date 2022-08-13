News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Brighton – Botman, Wilson, ASM, Bruno all start

The Newcastle team v Brighton has just been announced.

Eddie Howe and his players looking to follow up last weekend’s opening day of the season win against Nottingham Forest.

Indeed, that would make it four Premier League wins in a row for NUFC, as Newcastle won their final two games last season.

Ahead of the match, Eddie Howe indicated that Jonjo Shelvey, Federico Fernandez, Emil Krafth and Jamal Lewis would be unavailable to start, as well as Kell Watts and Javier Manquillo.

Whilst Sky Sports said that their information was that Nick Pope was also a doubt.

Newcastle team v Brighton:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Willock, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson, Saint-Maximin

So, Pope proves ok to play but Botman comes into the team and Targett drops out. Presumably Dan Burn playing at left-back, a position he often played in for Brighton.

Substitutes:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Dummett, Ritchie, Manquillo, Wood, Murphy, Anderson, S Longstaff

Matt Targett not included amongst the subs, so clearly it looks like him dropping out of the team isn’t tactical (The club later tweeting that he picked up a dead leg against Forest).

Ryan Fraser not included in the matchday squad either.

