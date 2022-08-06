Opinion

Concerns over further Newcastle United recruits now need to be parked – It is simply great to be back

It’s great to be back, the first Newcastle United game of the season has arrived, we kick off the campaign against newly promoted Nottingham Forest.

The opening games are never easy to predict and Nottingham Forest will be well fired up for the game, as it’s massive for them and their fans, their first game back in the big time in 23 years, up in the best city in the UK, playing in front of 52 000 passionate (the most passionate) fans in the world!

Damn I’m jealous! I wish I was there today. I have no doubt the city will be bouncing and there will be fans in the pubs from early on (both sets), relishing the game later on.

For many Newcastle United fans it will be the first time in many years where they can feel excited about the season ahead. Aiming high and not simply expecting yet another relegation battle. Exciting times ahead for all of us.

I know there is concern for a lack of firepower and creativity in our squad, especially a fear that if we were to lose Callum Wilson in particular, how we would score enough goals.

However, I think the job Eddie Howe and his coaching team has done is phenomenal and irrespective of injuries, he’s getting the most out of every player he has at his disposal. Many of the same players who were simply awful under Steve Bruce are unrecognisable today, some of them may well be limited but I think the spirit, the unity, the fitness and intensity standards Eddie and co have installed, is a weapon for us itself.

Newcastle United now have an identity, a game plan, everyone knows what their role in the team is. We actually have competition in the team in almost every area of it. The side no longer automatically picks itself. No more complacency.

Newcastle United have got five games to play until the transfer window closes and If I’m honest, I do concur with many contributors on The Mag that we do need another striker and a creative attacking midfielder ideally. However, I would rather look at what we can do and what results we can get week in week out, regardless of any further additions.

Ahead of September, Newcastle have Nottingham Forest and Manchester City at home, as well as Brighton, Wolves and Liverpool away, before the transfer window shuts. Lets focus on beating them all, getting as many points as we can, then trust our recruitment team to deliver.

They know what it is needed and I have no doubt they are working hard on getting the RIGHT players into the club, not just any players on the cheap that will make the numbers up, like the previous regime did.

We are a professional football club again on the pitch and off it, now let’s start off today with a win. I’m going for 3-0.

HTL!

