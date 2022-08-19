Opinion

Chris Sutton predicts Newcastle United v Manchester City

Chris Sutton forecasts a ‘great atmosphere at St James’ Park’ on Sunday.

Hopefully, that will prove to be the only prediction of his that becomes reality.

Apart from I suppose, when he also says ‘Newcastle might create one or two chances for Callum Wilson’ in the 90 minutes.

Chris Sutton has taken over the Mark Lawrenson role for BBC Sport, predicting the outcomes for Premier League matches and justifying his forecasts.

Sutton saying he can only see a Man City win in this game and backs that up by pointing out ‘they have not really put a foot wrong so far’, having scored six goals without reply in Premier League wins over West Ham away (0-2) and Bournemouth (4-0).

Against the Hammers, Haaland scored a goal in each half and Chris Sutton says that even if Newcastle can stop their new star signing, Man City have plenty other players who can hurt you.

Difficult to disagree, as Man City look potentially even stronger now, having added the likes of Phillips and Haaland.

Pep Guardiola’s side are already a very very short 1/3 odds with the bookies to retain the Premier League title and whatever happens on Sunday, I can’t see them failing in that season long quest.

Exactly eight months ago, Manchester City were the last club to score more than one goal as visitors at St James’ Park, Chris Sutton predicting they will repeat that, with a 3-1 away win this time.

In that game on 19 December 2021, everything that could go wrong did. Ciaran Clark with a disastrous mistake after only a few minutes, ducking out of a header in front of his own goal and allowing Man City to take a crucial early lead, the last thing you need against them. Then Newcastle later the victims of one of the worst ever refereeing / VAR decisions, no penalty or red card given when Ederson clearly took out Ryan Fraser.

However, before last season, PL results at SJP between the two clubs read back as Newcastle 3 Man City 4, Newcastle 2 Man City 2, Newcastle 2 Man City 1, Newcastle 0 Man City 1 and Newcastle 1 Man City 1.

This run of results give Newcastle hope of a tighter game than many will expect.

Chris Sutton speaking to BBC Sport:

“There will be a great atmosphere at St James’ Park and Newcastle might create one or two chances for Callum Wilson.

“I can only see a Manchester City win here, though. They have not really put a foot wrong so far.

“Lots has been made of how few touches Erling Haaland had against Bournemouth, but he still made one of them count with his pass to Ilkay Gundogan for the opening goal.

“If the opposition are going to focus on stopping Haaland, then it is going to leave space for their other attacking players, and we already know how dangerous they are.

“Prediction is Newcastle United 1 Manchester City 3”

