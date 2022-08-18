Opinion

Chicago Cubs and Newcastle United for life – Weird twist of fate

These are strange times of hope and promise, things that were unthinkable under the previous Newcastle United ownership.

I know it is easy to get caught up in such promise and to become impatient until such promise is fulfilled. I promise that if we can stay patient and enjoy the ride, the reward will be much greater.

I am an American who became a Newcastle United fan through a weird twist of fate and patience is a virtue I’ve had to learn rather quickly, when it came to supporting my favorite teams.

I was blessed and cursed when my father handed his fandom of Chicago sports down to me, the same would happen when I was blessed and cursed to be a Newcastle United fan.

In 2002, I was 14 going on 15 years old and going through another growth spurt. My mother went through the almost annual ritual of having to buy me new clothes that would fit. Among some of the items she got me for that upcoming winter was a long-sleeve Adidas shirt, with Newcastle United’s crest across the front. Outside of playing keeper in youth football leagues and very casually following the still young MLS, I was fairly unaware of most international clubs and assumed Newcastle United was a fictional club that Adidas had used on this particular shirt for aesthetics.

Fast forward a few months and a classmate of mine (a massive Arsenal fan) asked where I had found a Newcastle shirt and how did I come about becoming a fan. Taken aback and embarrassed that I did not know this was a real team, I admitted as much to him, he declared that the Football Gods had spoken and that I was destined to be a Newcastle fan.

I’ll admit that while I casually supported Newcastle from that point forward, it wasn’t until I bought a copy of FIFA 11 in 2010 that my support for Newcastle really started to grow. Coloccini, Carroll, Ben Arfa, and Gutierrez were the first names that would stick to memory, and I began to deep dive into the history of the club. The signing of Yohan Cabaye in 2011 gave me a player that I could cling to as someone to follow. The further I researched the club, the more I realised that Newcastle was my new version of my beloved Chicago Cubs.

If you don’t follow Major League Baseball, I will give you the condensed version of the Cubs’ history.

Founded in 1876, the Chicago Cubs became one of the early dynasties in baseball. After winning the World Series in 1907 and 1908, they continued to dominate baseball as one of the better performing clubs. The regularly played in other World Series but could never quite win another one. Infamously in 1945, they were “cursed” by a local tavern owner when he and his pet goat were kicked out of a game from the 1945 World Series, declaring “them Cubs, they ain’t gonna win no more”.

The Chicago Cubs ended up going 108 years without a championship, the longest such drought in North American sports history. Cubs fans dealt with many promising years, only to fall flat in the end. Generations of fans went their entire lives without seeing a Cubs championship, until they finally broke the “curse” by winning the World Series in 2016, their first since 1908.

Researching and falling in love with Newcastle United further cemented that if I could love a baseball team with a 108 year championship drought, I could surely love Newcastle United and endure any hardships that came along. The parallels were too close to ignore: a club founded in the late 1800s, with a historic stadium located in the heart of the city, with many years since their last championship, and some of the most passionate fans in the league. I was a sucker for this kind of underdog story.

If being a Chicago Cubs fan taught me anything, it is that patience with your club will pay off and will taste sweeter. While I have not been a fan of Newcastle for as long as most of you, I understand how it feels to love a club so deeply it sometimes (or always) hurts.

When Newcastle does eventually win the Premier League, all the waiting, heartache, the awful Mike Ashley years, and the love you have shown this club will pay off in one of the greatest ways possible. There are few joys in life that match the overwhelming elation and emotion that comes with winning a Championship after a long drought. Part of that joy is seeing your club make that ascension, all the steps forward that bring you ever so closer to big prize.

In the meantime, let’s enjoy what the future holds for this club and I can’t wait until our love and patience pays off.

