Can’t believe what this Newcastle United fan said as we walked out after Man City 3-3 draw

Mate of mine walking out of the ground after Newcastle United 3 Manchester City 3, was asked by the bloke next to him “well, do you think it was a point gained or two points lost?”

My friend replied that it was a point gained – he has supported the club for twenty years through thin and thinner.

The other bloke turns and informs him that he is talking rubbish, two points lost, should never give two goal lead away…

We have all met this type before.

People who speak in absolutes with no reference to history or facts…and we all know there is no point in getting into a reasoned argument based on either premise .

I believe every toon fan is fully entitled to an opinion BUT if you want to know where you are at any point in a journey, have a look where you have been, as a yardstick to progress.

Just such an opportunity presented itself before kick-off today when the teams were announced at 3.30 pm. I noted the absence of Grealish from the City squad due to injury, which gave me a chuckle. Then a thought, christ £100m missing.

That still left a Man City subs bench which was worth £110m more than what Ashley sold our entire football club for!

Less than a year later and we matched the best team in the world for 90 minutes, toe to toe, restricted by financial fair play. Playing against a striker worth £150m and the two best midfielders on the planet.

The two best Newcastle outfield players on the day were a reject Brazilian striker who has been coached into a midfield monster and a winger from France who was unplayable and has been coached to provide a final pass .

We have owners who paid £300m for the club and Eddie Howe who was very much second choice.

Get real, take the point and thank our lucky stars.

And oh, watch Shearer’s face on Sunday night’s Match of The Day.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 3 Manchester City 3 – Sunday 21 August 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Almiron 28, Wilson 39, Trippier 54

Man City:

Gundogan 5, Haaland 60, Bernardo Silva 64

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man City 69% (68%) Newcastle 31% (32%)

Total shots were Man City 21 (9) Newcastle 12 (8)

Shots on target were Man City 10 (5) Newcastle 6 (5)

Corners were Man City 5 (0) Newcastle 5 (4)

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Attendance: 52,258 (Man City 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (90+5 Krafth), Willock (Sean Longstaff 70), Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 83), Wilson (Wood 69), Saint-Maximin

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Anderson, Fraser

