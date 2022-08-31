News

Callum Wilson talks about frustrations, Alexander Isak and hopes of playing 35 PL games this season

The season isn’t even a month old, yet Callum Wilson has experienced the real lows and highs of Premier League football already this campaign.

The number nine scoring two goals in three starts, a quality goal against Forest and then arguably an even better one against reigning champions Manchester City.

However, on the downside, a hamstring issue picked up in that draw with Man City, has ruled the striker out of action yet again.

For Newcastle United fans it is automatic to fear the worst.

Callum Wilson having had plenty of injury problems in his career and since arriving at Newcastle, has only managed to start 39 of the 76 Premier League games in his first two NUFC seasons.

For the player himself though, whilst frustrated, he is looking on the positives. Talking about the possibility / hope of playing / starting 35 Premier League matches this season, if as he hopes he is only out a brief time on this injury occasion.

Callum Wilson also very positive regarding the arrival of Alexander Isak. Insisting he is not worried about more competition and simply welcomes as many quality players as possible at the club.

Meanwhile, Wilson is desperate to make the plane to Qatar in November and there are another 12 NUFC Premier League matches before the England squad starts their World Cup finals campaign. However, only one more England get together between now the Premier League breaking for the World Cup finals.

Newcastle play Liverpool away, Palace home and West Ham away, before Gareth Southgate picks his squad for the September Nations League games against Germany and Italy, with then Newcastle playing Bournemouth at home on Saturday 17 September before the England players head off for that Nations League get together. You have to think Callum Wilson is included in this September squad if having any chance of making the World Cup one, so no doubt the NUFC striker desperately hoping he gets the chance of some Newcastle action again, before Gareth Southgate decides that next squad.

Callum Wilson addresses the frustration of his injury on the Footballer’s Football Podcast:

“I had a little setback.

“Disappointing because I started the season well. I felt like I had found my form and rhythm.

“It’s only a couple of weeks but it’s just a couple of weeks that I ain’t got to lose. Especially last year, having the achilles issue, and now the little tweak in my hamstring.

“It’s frustrating because you do everything right – the ultimate professional.

“There are probably not many people in the dressing room that are more professional than myself – the way I eat, the way I sleep, the way I recover.

“That’s the most frustrating thing – you’re putting your heart and soul into making sure you stay there.

“A little setback – it’s fine – but I’ve had to put it into perspective. At the start of the season if you said I was going to play 35 games this season, I’d have snapped your hand off. Really, I’ve got to look at it like that.

“Ultimately, throughout the season, players are going to miss a game here or there. Few weeks [and] I’ll be back, I just don’t want to rush anything or push anything.

“I’ll make sure I’ll be back in full working order very, very soon.”

Callum Wilson on Newcastle United buying Alexander Isak:

“We’re spending some money, it’s nice to see!

“Any competition is welcome. The more the merrier. It’s healthy for the squad.

“He’s a young lad at the end of the day as well. The potential is going to be there, it’s not just a short term fix. It’s going to be a long term process and project for him.

“He’s a nice kid. We’ve welcomed him to Newcastle with open arms, like we do any other player. Anybody’s welcome when they have that quality.

“Competition is good. Competition is healthy.

“We’ll probably play together, we’ll probably replace each other at some point.

“Like I say, it’s only going to be a positive thing.”

