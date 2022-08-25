Opinion

Callum Wilson not to return until after international break – Reports

Callum Wilson now not set to return to the Newcastle United team until after the next international break.

That is the widespread reporting from the media following a busy Wednesday.

The now seemingly imminent arrival of Alexander Isak and the match / win at Tranmere Rovers taking the headlines yesterday, but as for Callum Wilson, not good news.

It is all relative of course and hopefully the info fed to the NUFC journalists is correct, with the likes of The Athletic and The Telegraph, and others, all putting the understood recovery time as three to four weeks for the Newcastle United number nine.

On Tuesday morning, ahead of the Tranmere match, Eddie Howe give an update on the Callum Wilson hamstring situation:

“We hope it’s not too serious. I don’t think it will be serious. But with hamstrings you have to be very careful.

“We will wait and see the results. See how long he is going to be out for.”

On Wednesday night when asked again, after the win over Tranmere, about the Wilson situation, Eddie Howe said they were still waiting on the results of scans. Difficult not to see this as simply a delaying tactic, as at the same time the head coach said last night he expected Ryan Fraser to be fine after having had the results of the winger’s scans on a groin issue.

My assumption from this Eddie Howe approach, is that he and the club want to delay the update on Callum Wilson until after Alexander Isak has been confirmed as a Newcastle player. With then the message (hopefully) set to be, Callum Wilson set to miss these coming weeks of action but not too serious AND now we have Alexander Isak as an additional (exciting!) attacking option.

Callum Wilson made it two goals in the opening three games of the season with his excellent finish against Man City but yet again injury, especially hamstring-related, intervening. The striker having scored at a rate of better than a goal every two starts with Newcastle BUT only having been able to start 42 of the 79 Premier League games whilst at NUFC so far.

Whether Alexander Isak (or another such high profile / cost striker) would have been moved for regardless, will always be an unknown, but this latest Callum Wilson injury surely making it inevitable.

Hopefully it will indeed be only three or four weeks Wilson will be out for but in effect that means he won’t be back in action until after the international break and into October (Fulham at home on 1 October 2022).

A frantic start to the season sees nine games for Newcastle in a six week period, that cup game at Tranmere plus three Premier League games already gone, whilst in these next 23 days it is another quick fire five Premier League matches against Wolves away, Liverpool away, Palace home, West Ham away and Bournemouth home on Saturday 17 September before that international fortnight.

I certainly couldn’t see Eddie Howe rushing back and risking Callum Wilson for that Bournemouth match, even if it was a possibility. Especially with a hamstring issue, far better to use that two week international break to give extra time before risking him again for Newcastle.

Interesting to see what happens with England though, if indeed this is only a three or four week absence, will Gareth Southgate still consider Callum Wilson for this key England get together. It includes two Nations League games against Italy in 29 days time and Germany 32 days from now.

Callum Wilson has made clear how desperate he is to be on that plane to Qatar and if not involved in this final England get together before the 26 man squad for the World Cup finals is announced, very difficult to see the Newcastle striker then making it into Southgate’s final plan / squad.

As Newcastle fans our club is always first, second and third etc priority but guessing any Callum Wilson potential involvement in that September England squad, will depend on the player’s recovery and discussions between Eddie Howe and Gareth Southgate.

On form / ability, Callum Wilson (in my opinion) definitely deserves to make it to Qatar, but as always, it is his ability (or otherwise) to stay fit that is the big issue.

That form and especially fitness for Newcastle United will decide finally his international chances and I for one can’t wait to see Eddie Howe lining up Isak, ASM and Wilson together in his frontline. Hopefully sooner rather than later.

It is another nine games in six weeks for Newcastle United after the international break in the final two weeks of September, with a third round League Cup home match against Crystal Palace, plus eight Premier League games.

