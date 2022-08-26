News

Bruno Lage talks about the Newcastle United challenge up next

Bruno Lage is already under a bit of pressure.

Some sizeable spending in this transfer window but starting the season with only one point from three games.

Defeats at Leeds and Tottenham, plus a goalless draw at home to Fulham.

A bit of a concern for Bruno Lage as when you include the end of last season, the last 10 Wolves Premier League matches have produced seven defeats, three draws and zero wins.

Amongst those defeats was a 1-0 loss at St James’ Park, as Eddie Howe produced stunning second half of the season form.

Wolves away was Steve Bruce’s final dismal away game before his belated sacking, the usual ultra negative tactics and only two shots on target all gam as Newcastle lost 2-1. Jeff Hendrick with the NUFC game after poor Wolves defending.

Bruno Lage saying he believes he and his players are in for a tough match, referencing the influence of Eddie Howe and the start Newcastle United have made to the season.

Bruno Lage pre-match press conference – What he expects from Newcastle United:

“A strong game, like the previous two we played against them.

“Also, when you look for the kinds of players they buy, not just now, but in January, you can see the strong team that they are.

“The way they started the season and you can see the difference when you have all the players to do the pre-season.

“They started very well with energy, the manager is an experienced manager who knows everything about the Premier League, so that’s the challenge and we are looking forward to receiving Eddie and Newcastle at Molineux.

“That’s why we are here, to compete against the strong teams like Newcastle, because they are now a strong team.”

On building on the positives:

“It was not just the Preston game, but also the Tottenham game. It was a good week for us, two good performances by us, the signs are there, and now we are in a moment when we don’t have much time for training, we don’t have much time to prepare the team in a better way, but it’s hard work and we are doing that.

“There were good signals in those two performances, good signals in the players who didn’t do the pre-season but they are coming back and playing 60 minutes in a good level, like Semedo, Joao [Moutinho], Raul [Jimenez] and Adama [Traore], players who just arrived in one week are also giving good signals – Guedes and Matheus [Nunes], and even Jose [Sa], he didn’t do the pre-season and now he’s recovered to his level.

“But we are in a good moment and we need to give rhythm to everyone, preparing the team to play in the different system like we have been working on since day one with these players, while at the same time preparing for games.”

On a busy schedule:

“The schedule of this Premier League is different.

“The last one we played three games and we have a break, and now we have a week in front of us with three games. It’s hard, but it’s going to be hard for everyone.

“What makes me confident is the good signals the team are making. Now it’s a question of time. I’m very confident in the team we are building up and now it is time for us to work with the team to get them to play at the level we want.”

On the atmosphere around the club

“The atmosphere every time is good. What we did in pre-season and what we did in the first games was so good. If you look at what we did in the first games against Leeds and Fulham, we did a good game, we deserved more than what we got.

“But now, especially with five subs, if you have 16 players with us, it means every week the first 11 can be strong and the bench will have strong solutions that can change the game.”

On possible transfer window activity

“We want more solutions and we are in the market for more solutions. That’s what I want. We try to find a striker with a different profile from Raul. Raul is very good in the dynamic and he’s very good when arriving in the box, and we want a different profile. That’s all I can say for you now, and we are there looking for that.

“Everything can happen. I am happy with everyone, but the last three weeks when you look at the team from last year, when you look at the team who started pre-season, many changes can happen. I was confident many changes can happen and we are changing. Let’s see what happens until the last day.”

On what Traore can offer

“I can see that [he’s happy] by the way that he’s training, by the way he’s playing and by the way he scored one goal and he’s celebrating with his teammates. I can see that every day. Now he’s with us and I’m happy with him, and from the signals he’s giving me in the game, I think he’s happy with us.

“When we build this squad, we want players who can give us different dynamics, and for him, he understands very well what he can give us. I want everyone ready and fit, and after, I choose the best 11 and I know that when I look to the bench, I have players who can go inside and change the game.”

