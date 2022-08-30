Opinion

Bruno Lage bizarrely says ‘long ball’ Newcastle United were lucky and 90% of people would agreed with him

Self-delusion is clearly rampant at Molineux, having read these comments from Bruno Lage.

The Wolves boss reflecting on the 1-1 draw with Newcastle United.

The Wolves Captain Ruben Neves came out with these laughable comments after Sunday’s match ‘Of course, their (Newcastle’s) style of play is like that. Just long balls and second balls. They are not a team that wants to have the possession too much. We knew that. We prepare really well for that.’

Now it appears this attitude / self-delusion comes from the very top with Bruno Lage declaring ‘We controlled everything. We know how they (Newcastle) play, long balls in behind (but) we controlled.’

Maybe it is collective embarrassment due to the fact of just how badly Wolves got themselves ready for this game, with Neves stating that they had based their preparation on playing against a Newcastle side who would just try and play a lot of long balls in behind, rather than playing a possession game.

The reality though was something very different BUT Bruno Lage and Ruben Neves bizarrely refusing to accept the actual truth of how the game played out, with the BBC Sport stats showing Wolves 36% possession and Newcastle 64%, Wolves 10 shots and Newcastle 21, Wolves 4 shots on target and Newcastle 6, Wolves 4 corners and Newcastle 13.’

The reality was, Newcastle United controlled the play, they were the ones passing it about, it was Wolves who were struggling to pass it out from the back and often hitting it long. Eddie Howe playing a brave pressing / passing game, whilst Wolves were very negative and defensive (as usual!). Last season only the three relegated clubs scored less than this Bruno Lage Wolves side, a very negative set of tactics that going into this Newcastle game, meant Wolves had scored only 39 goals in their last 41 Premier League matches.

Maybe this explains the Wolves delusion and then why in his other comments, Bruno Lage makes so much of certain incidents. Out of all proportion when considering what overall happened in the match.

Bruno Lage reflecting on Wolves 1 Newcastle 1:

“Unlucky for us and a lucky goal for Newcastle.

“I think we played a good game.

“We tried to press, we tried to play with the ball, we started the first half very good and we scored our goal.

“We controlled everything.

“We know how they (Newcastle) play, long balls in behind (but) we controlled.”

Interviewer:

“Was the key moment the second goal that was overturned by VAR, do you think it was a foul (on Ryan Fraser)?”

Bruno Lage:

“Look, when I heard from the first minute in the game, that it was Premier League, it is a game of contact, so it is a VAR decision…

“What is strange for me is that both situations (including the yellow not red card for Fabian Schar for a challenge on Neto) it was against us, it is hard to take. The goal and the red card, so for me it is clear that 90% of people watching are going to say it is a red card (for Schar).

“To be honest, it was unlucky for us the moment of the (Saint-Maximin) goal and it was a lucky goal for Newcastle.”

Wolves were never in control, it was Newcastle United who were…and if we’d had better quality in and around the box NUFC would have won this match easily. Wolves defended deep and only desperate defending kept Newcastle out…until very late on.

It is hilarious for Bruno Lage to claim 90% of TV viewers would have seen the Fabian Schar challenge as a red card, I reckon easily more than 90% would have seen it as a yellow. Including the Wolves boss, if he had been watching a match involving other clubs.

Even more embarrassing is his claim that they were hard done by when not getting that second goal decision. How on earth the referee didn’t blow is a complete mystery, Bruno Lage and every single Wolves player and fan would have insisted that it was a foul (on Fraser) if it had been Newcastle on the attack and scoring such a goal.

As for Newcastle United getting ‘lucky’ with their goal, maybe the best of the lot from Bruno Lage. It was a poor clearance from the Wolves player but not a single person watching, inside Molineux and on TV, thought here comes the equaliser when it dropped on the volley 25 yards out. If the Allan Saint-Maximin goal was lucky, then surely the Neves one was even luckier. Newcastle United failing to close down properly and the ball going through Willock’s legs.

As for decisions going for and against the two clubs, Bruno Lage conveniently ‘forgetting’ the very worst one of all, when a clear as day penalty wasn’t given by VAR when Longstaff was dragged back inside the box as he went to play the ball.

‘Lucky’ doesn’t come close from a Wolves perspective.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 – Sunday 28 August 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Saint-Maximin 90

Wolves:

Neves 38

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Wolves 36% (35%) Newcastle 64% (65%)

Total shots were Wolves 10 (5) Newcastle 21 (9)

Shots on target were Wolves 4 (2) Newcastle 6 (3)

Corners were Wolves 4 (1) Newcastle 13 (5)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (Targett 65), Willock (Anderson 84), Sean Longstaff, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 84), Wood (Fraser 65), Saint-Maximin (Ritchie 90+9)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Dummett, Manquillo

