Bruno Guimaraes top Real Madrid target to replace Casemiro – Report

Bruno Guimaraes is top of the list of targets for Real Madrid, if they lose Casemiro.

That comes from AS in Spain on Thursday (18 August 2022).

They report that their information is that if Manchester United are successful in their pursuit of the 30 year old, then Real Madrid are set to make a move for Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes.

AS state that Manchester United have sent representatives to Madrid to try and get a Casemiro deal done and that this has prompted Real Madrid to start their own contingency plan, in identifying a potential replacement.

Under Mike Ashley, it used to be the case pretty much every transfer window that one or more of Newcastle’s small number of better quality players would be claimed to be of strong interest for other clubs. On any number of cases this proving to be correct, with Ashley willing to sell if the price was right.

One impact of having the new owners at St James’ Park is that there has been no serious danger of any likelihood of losing our best players, at least up until now that is.

Not sure how credible this story from Spain is, or rather, I doubt whether there is anything in it.

However, if Bruno Guimaraes continues to excel in the Premier League, then it would be only a matter of time before then he would be of interest from certain clubs. The midfielder has only started 13 games for Newcastle so far but has made a massive impact in his short time at the club, plus he has four years still left on his contract and so no pressure from that angle.

Casemiro is of course one of those players currently getting a regular start ahead of Bruno Guimaraes in the Brazil midfield.

AS insist that a massive Manchester United bid for Casemiro is ‘a reality’ and state that the five year contract on offer would double his Real Madrid wage. I know Man Utd are a bit mental with their transfer ‘strategy’ but surely that would be bizarre by even their standards, Casemiro must be on a huge wage in Madrid and to double that AND contract him to get that money until he is past his 35th birthday…it would be a whole other level.

AS say that this weekend is set to be the crunch time for Man Utd to try and make a Casemiro deal happen, so that also a time supposedly for Newcastle fans to worry about potentially losing Bruno Guimaraes.

AS do also claim that Newcastle United is now a ‘project led by Mehrdad Ghodoussi’, which doesn’t exactly add to the credibility of the whole transfer tale, considering Amanda Staveley’s husband isn’t even a director at the club.

The Spanish media outlet then state that ‘sources close to Newcastle affirm that the club would ask for a figure well above double what was paid to Lyon’…

Newcastle United paid £35m for Bruno Guimaraes less than seven months ago, with another potential £6.65m in future add-ons.

No idea exactly what the 24 year old’s valuation would be in this crazy transfer market but what I do know is that currently he is priceless where Newcastle United are concerned.

