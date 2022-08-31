Opinion

Bruno Guimaraes speaks for us all after Liverpool 2 Newcastle 1

Newcastle United fans may well be wondering ‘what if’ with Bruno Guimaraes.

The Brazilian brought on for the last five minutes to help see the League Cup win out at Tranmere, as the home side built up a head of steam looking for an equaliser.

That game saw Newcastle through to the third round of the League (Carabao) Cup…but at what cost.

Bruno Guimaraes picking up a hamstring injury, which Eddie Howe says isn’t serious, BUT which has meant missing the away games at Wolves and Liverpool, so far.

Newcastle dominated the game at Molineux and only struggled with real quality and composure in the final third, in terms of turning that dominance into a deserved win. With Bruno Guimaraes in the side I have no doubt Newcastle would have won against Wolves.

Fast forward three days (nights) and Newcastle United are at Anfield.

Could / would Bruno Guimaraes have made the difference?

Difficult to tell but he wouldn’t have hurt Newcastle’s chances if on the pitch, though that isn’t to say that any of the starting eleven against Liverpool didn’t deserve immense credit.

They really were excellent and followed Eddie Howe’s game plan to perfection, well, almost perfection. As you can’t legislate for what the other team might do, or indeed what the match officials may do, especially when it comes to adding time on…

Bruno Guimaraes may have been supporting his teammates from home…but he spoke for us all.

Bruno Guimaraes via his personal Twitter account:

At kick-off:

“Behind you Newcastle United!!!

“Good luck boys.”

Alexander Isak gives Newcastle 38th minute lead:

“What a pass from Sean Longstaff.

“What a goal from Isak!

“This is football!!

“So proud.”

The final whistle:

“Unbelievable performance of the boys!

“Proud of my team!

“Not deserved to lose the game in the last minutes.”

Bruno Guimaraes absolutely summed it up perfectly, such pride in this performance.

No way did they deserve to lose and as Bruno points out, a sensational start and goal for man of the match Alexander Isak.

What a player he looks!

So unlucky when offside by inches not far inside the opposition half, going on to beat each of the centre-backs in turn, before smashing it past Alisson for a second time. Only VAR saving the scousers from going 2-0 down and surely Newcastle would have gone on to win from there.

It wasn’t to be BUT what an exciting future lies ahead, with players such as Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak in our ranks, not to mention the likes of ASM and Callum Wilson who also missed this defeat at Liverpool due to minor hamstring problems.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Liverpool 2 Newcastle 1 – Wednesday 31 August 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Isak 38

Liverpool:

Firmino 61, Carvalho 90+8

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Liverpool 72% (73%) Newcastle 28% (27%)

Total shots were Liverpool 23 (5) Newcastle 5 (4)

Shots on target were Liverpool 6 (0) Newcastle 2 (2)

Corners were Liverpool 13 (8) Newcastle 0 (0)

Referee: Andre Marriner

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Sean Longstaff, Willock, Joelinton, Almiron (Anderson 86), Fraser (Murphy 64), Isak (Wood 64)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Botman, Schar, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo

