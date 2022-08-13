Opinion

Brighton 0 Newcastle 0 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

We asked Joe Dixon to give us his match ratings and player comments after Brighton 0 Newcastle 0.

Newcastle United looking to keep the momentum going, after dominating and beating Nottingham Forest in their opening match.

However, Brighton the better team by the end of the game today, Newcastle battling to get a point and at least preserve an unbeaten start to the season.

MATCH RATINGS:

Nick Pope – 9

The new keeper went from not having a save to make against Forest, to having plenty to do today.

Clearly man of the match for Newcastle, it is now over three hours of play and yet to concede.

A couple of outstanding saves and a few other decent ones, plus Nick Pope was always alert to cover and sweep behind his defence.

He won Newcastle the point today.

Kieran Trippier – 6.5

A tough shift for the England defender.

Rarely able to get forward but did get a few chances late on to put corners in, providing a bit of goal threat and Dan Burn in particular could have done better from eight yards out but met the header just wrong and put it over the bar.

An excellent clearance off the line when Nick Pope was beaten.

Trippier battled all game but a couple of times was well beaten. Didn’t hide though and led the team well as they determinedly defended their clean sheet.

Fabian Schar – 8

Newcastle’s best outfield player.

Really rising to the challenge of increased competition and linked well with Sven Botman.

Cool under pressure and like Trippier, he made a clearance off the line when Nick Pope was beaten (when the ball deflected off Dan Burn).

Defended well and passed it out of defence generally well.

Sven Botman – 7

A tough introduction for his first start, the Dutch defender finding himself with plenty to do as Brighton increasingly threatened.

Looked cool and confident though, doing well alongside the impressive Fabian Schar.

Comfortable on the ball and he can be very happy with his first start in the Premier League.

Dan Burn – 6.5

A bit like Kieran Trippier, maybe not at his best but battled it out.

Made some great blocks and tackles but at times Brighton got the better of him down the side.

Moved to left-back due to a dead leg keeping Matt Targett out.

On what I have seen so far for NUFC, I think Dan Burn looks a lot more comfortable when playing in the middle.

Joelinton – 7

Never stopped working and was Newcastle’s best player outside of the defence.

Quite amazing his consistency playing under Eddie Howe.

Rarely now anything less than a seven out of ten, or better.

Bruno Guimaraes – 5

Bruno dominated last week but tough going today.

Neither he nor Newcastle really got going today and undoubtedly the two things are massively linked.

Brighton were the ones pressing and Bruno even got caught in possession a few times.

Never gave up but one of his weakest games so far for Newcastle.

Joe Willock – 5

The kind of game where you struggle to convince yourself that Willock was really playing.

He has improved in recent times under the head coach but one of his matches where he had very little influence, if any, on it.

Allan Saint-Maximin 5

A few runs and decent passes in the first half but found himself increasingly ineffective and the Brighton defenders had the better of his overall.

Maybe not really a day for Newcastle’s attacking players as Brighton were the more dominant side, especially in the second half.

Callum Wilson – 6

Had a first half effort ruled out for high feet as he lifted the ball over the defender’s head.

Didn’t really get any decent service and found himself well marshalled by the centre-backs.

The second half saw him increasingly face a lone battle and fed on scraps.

A good late run saw him with pace down the right and great low cross along the six yard box but nobody gambling on meeting it.

Miguel Almiron – 5

A struggle for Miggy as well.

Had a few moments in the first half that promised something but generally made the wrong choice of passing / shooting.

Can’t really remember any threat the second half but did do his usual defensive shift.

SUBSTITUTES

Sean Longstaff – 5

Struggled to get into the game, as Newcastle got pushed back in closing stages.

Jacob Murphy – 4

Offered nothing when he came on.

Chris Wood – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Brighton 0 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 13 August 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Brighton:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Brighton 55% (48%) Newcastle 45% (52%)

Total shots were Brighton 13 (6) Newcastle 4 (3)

Shots on target were Brighton 7 (4) Newcastle 1 (1)

Corners were Brighton 7 (3) Newcastle 3 (0)

Referee: Graham Scott

Attendance: 31,552 (NUFC 3,100)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Willock (Sean Longstaff 76), Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson (Wood

87), Saint-Maximin (Murphy 76)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Dummett, Ritchie, Manquillo, Anderson

(Brighton 0 Newcastle 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction to Saturday’s battling draw – Read HERE)

(Match Report : Brighton 0 Newcastle 0 – Eddie Howe and his players emerge from south coast heat with battling point – Read HERE)

