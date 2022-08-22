Opinion

As a Newcastle United fan, never have I been so wrong about a player…

What a sensational game we all witnessed on Sunday at St James’ Park.

Yes, Newcastle United 3 Manchester City 3 is already a contender for game of the season.

Had there been a winner in it from either side yesterday, this would have been as good as a game as the classic encounters we had with Liverpool during the entertainers era, simply brilliant stuff from both teams.

You had Newcastle who were all blood and guts and fought with heart, steel and determination, against Man City who were simply classy and had a team full of match winners.

Yet we had them on the ropes and at 3-1 up, there is a part of me that’s disappointed that we couldn’t quite pull it off, but none the less I was happy enough we still got a draw, because again we give it everything. It wasn’t to be but I genuinely believe NUFC couldn’t have given more.

I could pick faults and act as a pundit and comment on where we could have done better here or there, but I don’t want to, as it was simply a brilliant game of football that had everything. People are entitled to their opinions but I couldn’t believe some were still looking to pick bones from that performance about certain players and moaning about a lack of options off the bench.

We just pushed the best team in the country all the way and had Newcastle got the victory,I don’t think anyone could have said it was a lucky win or a fluke. We matched them man to man and there wasn’t a single bad performance out there from our perspective.

Dan Ashworth and his recruitment team know what we need and so does Eddie Howe. Everyone deserves respect for yesterday.

Pope has already repaid his transfer fee, the defence stuck together and didn’t fold, despite the quality and pressure they faced.

Joelinton…never have I been so wrong about a player. I, amongst thousands of NUFC fans, called him all sorts of things, but I tell you what, I wouldn’t swap him now for anybody, what a player!

Bruno alongside Joelinton have completely transformed our midfield and we are no longer a joke and are now a match for anyone. Willock worked his socks off and I was happy for Almiron to get a goal after missing a pretty easy chance, he just never stops trying and as frustrating he can be, I can’t help but love him, he was brilliant yesterday.

Wilson yet again took his chance and while he stays fit, who knows how far we can go.

Finally, Allan Saint-Maximin.

Hats off to you and take a bow, that was by far the best I’ve ever seen him play. He ripped them to shreds and scared the living daylights out of Man City. He has been a very frustrating player, as for every performance like that yesterday, he’s thrown his fair share of stinkers to go along with it.

It was simply brilliant yesterday from everyone involved. We are a team and a family again on that pitch. Truly United. Keep it up.

HTL

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 3 Manchester City 3 – Sunday 21 August 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Almiron 28, Wilson 39, Trippier 54

Man City:

Gundogan 5, Haaland 60, Bernardo Silva 64

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man City 69% (68%) Newcastle 31% (32%)

Total shots were Man City 21 (9) Newcastle 12 (8)

Shots on target were Man City 10 (5) Newcastle 6 (5)

Corners were Man City 5 (0) Newcastle 5 (4)

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Attendance: 52,258 (Man City 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (90+5 Krafth), Willock (Sean Longstaff 70), Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 83), Wilson (Wood 69), Saint-Maximin

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Anderson, Fraser

